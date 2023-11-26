Royal House Members Allegedly Had Concerns About Prince Archie's Skin Color, New Book Reveals

Meghan Markle has claimed there were two people in the monarchy who said something about the skin color of her son Archie.

In an excerpt from British journalist Omid Scobe's upcoming book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival, Markle allegedly wrote letters to King Charles that two people in the Royal Family had an issue with Archie's skin tone. The letters came after Markle and Prince Harry sat with Oprah for an interview back in 2021.

In that same sitdown, Markle revealed there was only one person who had mentioned Archie's skin. Scobe also claimed that he knows the identities of the two house members who spoke up but can't reveal who they are due to British law preventing him from reporting.

The Sun confirmed that the names of the two members aren't in the book, and despite them being members of the Royal household, it's unclear if they are actually a part of the Royal Family or work for "The Firm."

Scobie made it clear on X, formerly Twitter, that his book is not about Harry and Meghan but the state of the British monarchy. According to Scobie, the Sussexes were not involved with the book whatsoever.

"And let's get this nonsense out the way - #ENDGAME is about the current state of the British Royal Family," he wrote. "It's not "Harry and Meghan's book", I'm not "Meg's pal", the Sussexes have nothing to do with it, their story is a small part of a much bigger one you can read in 12 days."