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Here's Your First Look at 'I Play Rocky' Starring Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone
Pop Culture

Watch Anthony Ippolito Become Sylvester Stallone in the New ‘I Play Rocky’ Trailer

Go inside the true story of how a broke, unknown Sylvester Stallone fought Hollywood to star in his own underdog masterpiece, ‘Rocky.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo1 day ago
Stephan James in a brown leather outfit at a black event backdrop with logos for TIFF, Jamaica, and sponsors.
Pop Culture

Stephan James Steps Into the Ring as Carl Weathers in ‘I Play Rocky’

The actor takes on the role of Carl Weathers in Peter Farrelly’s 'I Play Rocky' — a drama about how the original boxing classic was made.

Griff Griffin286 days ago
Pop Culture

Carl Weathers Dies at 76, Celebrated Actor Starred in ‘Rocky’ Series, ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Predator,’ and More

The iconic actor appeared in four 'Rocky' movies, 'Happy Gilmore,' and 'The Mandalorian,' among countless other projects.

Joe Price895 days ago
Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan attend premiere of Creed III
Pop Culture

'Creed III' Scores Biggest Sports Film Box Office Opening Ever With $58.7 Million Weekend

The latest installment in the Michael B. Jordan-starring 'Creed' franchise has earned the biggest opening ever for a sports film, earning $58.7 million.

Brad Callas1229 days ago
Sylvester Stallone attends Paramount+ UK launch event.
Pop Culture

Sylvester Stallone Lashes Out at Longtime 'Rocky' Producer Over 'Drago' Spinoff, Dolph Lundgren Weighs In (UPDATE)

Sylvester Stallone lambasted longtime 'Rocky' producer Irwin Winkler in several Instagram posts upon hearing a 'Drago' spinoff is in the works.

Jose Martinez1446 days ago
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Dolph Lungren attends premiere of 'Creed II'
Pop Culture

‘Creed’ Spinoff ‘Drago' Based on Iconic ‘Rocky’ Villain in the Works

Ahead of the release of 'Creed III,' which is set to hit finally theaters next year, MGM has announced a new spin-off film focused on Ivan Drago.

Brad Callas1449 days ago
Cassidy is pictured at the microphone
Style

Kith Launches New Collection Inspired by ‘Rocky’ With Freestyle Video f/ Cassidy

The new collection sees the classic movie franchise celebrated with a range of t-shirt designs, as well as via a new freestyle video from Philly's own Cassidy.

Trace William Cowen1599 days ago
michael-b-jordan
Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan Shares Why Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Won't Show Up in 'Creed III'

Regardless of Stallone's participation, 'Creed III' director Michael B. Jordan said there's "always respect and always a sh*t-ton of love for what he’s built."

Joe Price1921 days ago
Michael B. Jordan promotes 'Creed II'
Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan Confirmed as Director for 'Creed III,' Official Release Date Set

Following (unofficial) statements that he was going to land the job, Michael B. Jordan has been confirmed by MGM as the director for 'Creed III.'

Gavin Evans1954 days ago
Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan attend "Creed II" New York Premiere
Pop Culture

Tessa Thompson Says Michael B. Jordan’s Directorial Debut Will Be ‘Creed III’

Tessa Thompson revealed that Michael B. Jordan—her co-star in the franchise—is going to be directing the sequel to 2018's successful 'Creed II.'

Xavier Hamilton2025 days ago
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syl rocky
Pop Culture

Sylvester Stallone Working on New ‘Rocky,’ Was ‘Furious’ He Got ‘Zero Ownership’ of Franchise

Sylvester Stallone was never given ownership of the 'Rocky' franchise, even though he created, wrote, and starred in it.

tara mahadevan2550 days ago
bieber
Music

Justin Bieber Challenged to a Fight by Ivan Drago Impersonator

The challenge stems from Justin Bieber's offer to fight Tom Cruise UFC-style in an Octagon.

tara mahadevan2582 days ago
michael b jordan
Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan Wants Deontay Wilder in 'Creed III'

Michael B. Jordan told TMZ that it would be a "cool idea" for Deontay Wilder to play Clubber Lang's son in 'Creed III.'

Mike DeStefano2759 days ago
sylvester stallone creed 2 poster
Pop Culture

Sylvester Stallone Seemingly Done Playing Rocky: 'This is Probably My Last Rodeo'

The beloved character, who has been the face of the iconic boxing franchise for over four decades, has been retired.

Kyle Shokeye2787 days ago

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