Carl Weathers Dies at 76, Celebrated Actor Starred in ‘Rocky’ Series, ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Predator,’ and More

Legendary screen actor Carl Weathers has passed away at age 76.

As reported by Deadline, his family confirmed his death in a statement. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” his family said. "He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."

The iconic actor/director appeared in countless projects throughout his career, including four Rocky movies as Apollo Creed, the eternal sci-fi action classic Predator, Action Jackson, and Happy Gilmore. More recently, he appeared as Greef Karga in The Mandalorian, on which he also directed two episodes.

