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We can't front; this is a pretty strong selection of remixes we have for you this week. And the best part is it's not a bunch of huge names, but a group of solid workers who are out here killing it, consistently. Everything from r&b and hip-hop bootlegs to some serious house reworks that should be available very soon. Take your pick.
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Future and Rocko Settle Lawsuit Following Nearly Two-Year Legal Battle

Rocko reaches a big settlement with Future.

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Rocko Reportedly Asks Judge to Hold Onto Future's Money

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Rocko Slaps Future With Lawsuit for Breaching 5-Year-Old Contract

Producer Rocko has filed a $10 Million lawsuit against Future for allegedly breaching a contract.

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Premiere: Listen to Kiyana's "Why U Worried Bout Me" f/ Migos

Her new project features Rocko, Rich The Kid, Jose Guapo, and more.

Zach Frydenlund3970 days ago
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Premiere: Listen to Rocko's "Muscle Up" f/ Juelz Santana (Prod. By TM88)

From Digital Trapstars "Screens on Lock 2" project.

Zach Frydenlund4153 days ago
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Stream and Download Rocko's "Ignant" Mixtape

Featuring production from Sonny Digital, Zaytoven and 808 Mafia.

Justin Davis4293 days ago
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Listen to Stephen Jackson (a.k.a. Stak5)'s "Gumbo" f/ Rocko, T.I. & Young Jeezy

Stephen Jackson's newest rap song is a collaboration with Rocko, T.I., and Young Jeezy called "Gumbo."

Dharmic X4423 days ago
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Music

Stream and Download Rocko's "Poet" Mixtape

A tribute to the great Maya Angelou.

Zach Frydenlund4432 days ago
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Listen to Rocko's "Good" f/ Lil Wayne

A video has already been shot for the song.

Zach Frydenlund4438 days ago
Album cover featuring the title "Real Spill" by Rocko, with a gold and black design resembling a champagne label.
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Rocko Links Up With Jadakiss and Problem on "Comfrom"

Listen to Rocko's "Comfrom" featuring Jadakiss and Problem.

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Listen to Rocko's "Sucka" f/ Too $hort

Rocko's "Real Spill" project is set to drop on May 5.

Zach Frydenlund4460 days ago
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Download Rocko's "Lingo 4 Dummies" Mixtape

Production by Zaytoven, Metro Boomin, and more.

Daniel Kohn4542 days ago

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