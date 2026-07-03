Latest Stories
Rainn Wilson Experienced Classic 'Office' Jell-O Prank While Ordering Room Service in Italy
Dammit Jim!
Rainn Wilson Shares Endearing Note from Flight Attendant About 'The Office': 'Got Me Through Some of the Darkest Days'
The note, written on a napkin, was dropped onto Wilson's lap during an Alaska Airlines flight.
Rainn Wilson Says He Was 'Mostly Unhappy' on 'The Office,' Wanted to Be a 'Movie Star'
On Bill Maher's 'Club Random' podcast, the actor said he wanted to be a movie star rather than a TV star.
Rainn Wilson Shares Video of Person Obliviously Watching 'The Office' Next to Him on a Flight
Rainn Wilson has shared a video showing a man watching 'The Office' on a flight, completely unaware he’s sitting next to the man who played Dwight Schrute.
Rainn Wilson and Lil Rel Howery to Star in Action-Comedy 'Code 3'
The actors will also executive produce the film from Wayfarer Studios and Circle of Confusion. Production is expected to begin sometime next month.
Rainn Wilson Changes Name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson to Draw Attention to Climate Change
Rainn Wilson announced that he changed his name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson in an effort to draw attention to climate change.
‘The Office’ Characters Get Dwight’s Face in Deepfake Compilation
One hilarious YouTube video transforms Pam Beesly, Michael Scott, and other beloved 'Office' characters into Dwight, played by Rainn Wilson.
'The Office' Star Jenna Fischer Recalls Filming Pam's Emotional Crying Scene With Dwight
Fischer and her former co-star Angela Kinsey spoke about the preparation that went into the scene and how it still brings tears to their eyes.
John Krasinski Tells Former Co-Star Rainn Wilson 'The Office' Is 'Best Thing I'll Ever Do'
The two 'Office' stars recalled a moment with Steve Carell, who predicted the show's massive success early on.
Rainn Wilson Quizzes Billie Eilish on 'The Office' After Her 15th Rewatch
Like plenty of us right now, Billie Eilish just wrapped up another rewatch of the American version of 'The Office.' To celebrate, she joined Rainn Wilson on IG.
The Top 25 Episodes Of The Office
We're counting down the best The Office episodes of all time, including 'The Dundies’,'Casino Night', 'The Convict', 'Diversity Day' & more
Police Investigating Noose Left In Rainn Wilson's Friend's Yard
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office says they are taking the matter "very seriously."
Rainn Wilson Shares Photo of Noose Left in Friend's Front Yard
"[H]is niece gets to be reminded of what hate looks like. Right in her own front yard in suburban LA."
Watch Billie Eilish Take an Intense 'Office' Quiz With Rainn Wilson
Billie sampled 'The Office' on her recent track "my strange addiction."
Jenna Fischer Resurfaces Behind-the-Scenes Video From 'Booze Cruise' Episode of 'The Office'
Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly on the hit TV series 'The Office,' rediscovered her behind-the-scenes video blog from the 2006 episode.
Miley Cyrus, Dame Dash Among Celebs Who Lost Their Homes in California Wildfires
With the California wildfires still raging on, the situation has worsened considerably with the death toll rising to 31 while more than 200 are missing.
Hank the Security Guard Actor Hugh Dane From 'The Office' Died From Pancreatic Cancer
The actor's death was announced earlier this month.
Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, and More React to Death of Hank the Security Guard Actor Hugh Dane
Hugh Dane, who played Hank the Security Guard, on 'The Office' has died. Several of 'The Office' actors including Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, and Rainn Wilson, responded to the news on Twitter.