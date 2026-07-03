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Pop Culture

Rainn Wilson Shares Endearing Note from Flight Attendant About 'The Office': 'Got Me Through Some of the Darkest Days'

The note, written on a napkin, was dropped onto Wilson's lap during an Alaska Airlines flight.

Jaelani Turner-Williams908 days ago
Pop Culture

Rainn Wilson Says He Was 'Mostly Unhappy' on 'The Office,' Wanted to Be a 'Movie Star'

On Bill Maher's 'Club Random' podcast, the actor said he wanted to be a movie star rather than a TV star.

Joe Price1103 days ago
Rainn Wilson attends the 2022 Beyond Fest: "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" Screening
Pop Culture

Rainn Wilson Shares Video of Person Obliviously Watching 'The Office' Next to Him on a Flight

Rainn Wilson has shared a video showing a man watching 'The Office' on a flight, completely unaware he’s sitting next to the man who played Dwight Schrute.

Joe Price1192 days ago
Rainn Wilson & Lil Rel Howery Team For Paramedic ActionComedy
Pop Culture

Rainn Wilson and Lil Rel Howery to Star in Action-Comedy 'Code 3'

The actors will also executive produce the film from Wayfarer Studios and Circle of Confusion. Production is expected to begin sometime next month.

Joshua Espinoza1273 days ago
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: Rainn Wilson attends "Jerry & Marge Go Large" premiere
Pop Culture

Rainn Wilson Changes Name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson to Draw Attention to Climate Change

Rainn Wilson announced that he changed his name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson in an effort to draw attention to climate change.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1345 days ago
rainn wilson the office
Pop Culture

‘The Office’ Characters Get Dwight’s Face in Deepfake Compilation

One hilarious YouTube video transforms Pam Beesly, Michael Scott, and other beloved 'Office' characters into Dwight, played by Rainn Wilson.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2041 days ago
The Office
Pop Culture

'The Office' Star Jenna Fischer Recalls Filming Pam's Emotional Crying Scene With Dwight

Fischer and her former co-star Angela Kinsey spoke about the preparation that went into the scene and how it still brings tears to their eyes.

Joshua Espinoza2164 days ago
John Krasinksi and Rainn Wilson
Pop Culture

John Krasinski Tells Former Co-Star Rainn Wilson 'The Office' Is 'Best Thing I'll Ever Do'

The two 'Office' stars recalled a moment with Steve Carell, who predicted the show's massive success early on.

Joshua Espinoza2241 days ago
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Pop Culture

Rainn Wilson Quizzes Billie Eilish on 'The Office' After Her 15th Rewatch

Like plenty of us right now, Billie Eilish just wrapped up another rewatch of the American version of 'The Office.' To celebrate, she joined Rainn Wilson on IG.

Trace William Cowen2249 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Top 25 Episodes Of The Office

We're counting down the best The Office episodes of all time, including 'The Dundies’,'Casino Night', 'The Convict', 'Diversity Day' & more

Kevin Wong2256 days ago
rainn wilson
Life

Police Investigating Noose Left In Rainn Wilson's Friend's Yard

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office says they are taking the matter "very seriously."

Alex Galbraith2596 days ago
rainn wilson
Life

Rainn Wilson Shares Photo of Noose Left in Friend's Front Yard

"[H]is niece gets to be reminded of what hate looks like. Right in her own front yard in suburban LA."

Alex Galbraith2599 days ago
office
Pop Culture

Watch Billie Eilish Take an Intense 'Office' Quiz With Rainn Wilson

Billie sampled 'The Office' on her recent track "my strange addiction."

Trace William Cowen2631 days ago
Jenna Fischer arrives for the world premiere of 'The 15:17 to Paris.'
Pop Culture

Jenna Fischer Resurfaces Behind-the-Scenes Video From 'Booze Cruise' Episode of 'The Office'

Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly on the hit TV series 'The Office,' rediscovered her behind-the-scenes video blog from the 2006 episode.

Jose Martinez2647 days ago
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Music

Miley Cyrus, Dame Dash Among Celebs Who Lost Their Homes in California Wildfires

With the California wildfires still raging on, the situation has worsened considerably with the death toll rising to 31 while more than 200 are missing.

Joe Price2804 days ago
NBC
Pop Culture

Hank the Security Guard Actor Hugh Dane From 'The Office' Died From Pancreatic Cancer

The actor's death was announced earlier this month.

Victoria L. Johnson2939 days ago
Steve Carell
Pop Culture

Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, and More React to Death of Hank the Security Guard Actor Hugh Dane

Hugh Dane, who played Hank the Security Guard, on 'The Office' has died. Several of 'The Office' actors including Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, and Rainn Wilson, responded to the news on Twitter.

Victoria L. Johnson2964 days ago

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