Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard is a Canadian actor, musician, and filmmaker best known for his role as Mike Wheeler on Netflix’s *Stranger Things*. Hailing from Vancouver, he directs short films and leads the indie rock band The Aubreys, whose sound combines 1980s post-punk influences with modern indie sensibilities. His artistic output stands out for its blend of nostalgic visual style and authentic storytelling that resonates strongly within teen and young adult culture. Wolfhard’s relevance traces back to his ability to navigate both Hollywood and the indie music scene simultaneously, attracting fans who appreciate his versatility. His distinct presence comes from balancing genre-spanning roles and music projects that emphasize emotional depth and vintage aesthetics, cultivating a dedicated following that values his creative authenticity across mediums.

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Pop Culture

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The first volume of the final season launches Nov. 26.

Trace William Cowen261 days ago
Canadian actor Finn Wolfhard
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Finn Wolfhard Releases New Song "Pieces of Gold" as Ziggy Katz

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'Stranger Things' Star Finn Wolfhard Says Season 4 Will Be 'Darkest There's Ever Been'

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike on the Netflix series 'Stranger Things,' said in an interview that Season 4 will be "the darkest season there's ever been."

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