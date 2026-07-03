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A basketball player in a "Thunder" jersey, number 5, gestures on the court. Two teammates are in the background.
Sports

NBA and WNBA Players Can Finally Play Together in 'NBA 2K26'

2K just unveiled major features and improvements coming to this year's installment of the storied franchise.

Joe Price336 days ago
LeBron James wearing #23 Lakers jersey high-fiving teammate on basketball court. Another player from opposing team in background
Sports

New ‘NBA 2K25’ Trailer Shows Bronny James Throwing Alley-Oop to His Dad LeBron

The Los Angeles Lakers show up together in the gameplay debut trailer for the latest 'NBA 2K' game.

Joe Price713 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal in a suit and blue tie next to Ben Simmons in a patterned suit and bow tie
Sports

Shaq on Ben Simmons’ 'NBA 2K25' Player Rating Reportedly Dropping 21 Points: ‘Should B Lower’

Shaq has criticized Simmons several times in the past for his lack of play during the NBA season.

Mark Elibert746 days ago
Sports

Tyrese Haliburton Credits NBA 2K With Teaching Him How to Play Basketball

The Indiana Pacers star also says he learned a lot by watching Magic Johnson highlight reels.

Mark Elibert975 days ago
Sports

‘The LeBron Era' Mode Coming to ‘NBA 2K24'

NBA 2K's Eras mode debuted last year with time periods focused on Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird.

Brad Callas1059 days ago
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Pop Culture

YouTuber Builds NBA 2K23 MyTeam Roster Using Only Drake Lyrics

On paper, the squad does seem elite.

Louis Pavlakos1103 days ago
Dreya Mac, FelixThe1st & Finch Fetti Go Head-To-Head On NBA 2K23
Music

Dreya Mac, FelixThe1st & Finch Fetti Go Head-To-Head On NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 has proven a favourite among fans of the noble sport of basketball. Praised for bringing layers of realism to the 2K franchise via endless hours of gam

Yemi Abiade1235 days ago
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson
Sports

Klay Thompson Rips ESPN for Having Ronnie 2K on 'NBA Today': 'Y'all Really Interviewing This Clown' (UPDATE)

Klay Thompson called out ESPN on Monday for interviewing Ronnie Singh, the digital marketing director for 2K, on the network's show 'NBA Today.'

Brad Callas1367 days ago
NBA 2K23 Devin Booker Cover Art
Pop Culture

NBA 2K23 Has Officially Landed And You Can Play Through Every Iconic Era In NBA History

Thanks to their blend of fashion, music, and of course basketball, 2K drops are always a big deal, but there are a few new elements to make this extra special.

James Keith1404 days ago
J Cole performs during 2022 Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 30, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois
Sports

J. Cole Unveiled As NBA 2K23 Cover Star for Special ‘DREAMER’ Edition

J. Cole will grace the cover of the special edition of NBA 2K23. The Grammy-award-winning rapper will be the face of the video game's DREAMER Edition.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1415 days ago
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NBA 2K Victor Solomon
Pop Culture

Building Beauty: Victor Solomon’s ‘NBA 2K’ Kintsugi Basketball

Artist Victor Solomon uses his craft to demonstrate how you must start from the bottom to get to the top and build your way to success, no matter your path.

Brandon Constantine1686 days ago
d-double-e
Pop Culture

Interview: Grime Legend D Double E Plays NBA 2K22 For The Very First Time, Talks Basketball & UK Music

D Double E prepares to get a first look at the latest edition of the NBA 2K franchise, NBA 2K22, on the PS5.

Aaron Bishop1757 days ago
nab-2k22-luka
Sports

Here's Everything You Need to Know About NBA 2K22 Before it Hits the Streets

The world’s biggest basketball game is almost back once again – with 2K Games latest instalment, NBA 2K22, set to touch down on September 10, 2021.

Jacob Davey1779 days ago

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