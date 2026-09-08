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Yemi Abiade

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Joined April 2015 | 65 posts
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Latest Stories

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ECCO Debuts New Technology-Led Sneakers Built For Walking

Combining ECCO ENCORE and BIOM technology with a GORE-TEX SURROUND construction, the 720 GTX is versatile and built for all-day comfort.

Yemi Abiade213 days ago
Image via Complex Original/Artwork by Willkay

Best British Rappers Of 2025, Ranked

The Top 30 lyricists who held it down this year.

Yemi Abiade269 days ago
Image via Complex Original/Artwork by Willkay

2025: Highlights From The Worlds Of Music & Culture Journalism

Complex UK takes a look back at some of the best music and culture writing of the year.

Yemi Abiade280 days ago
Image via Complex Original/Artwork by Willkay

25 UK Rappers To Watch In 2025

The brightest rap talents you need to know now.

Yemi Abiade535 days ago
Image via Publicist

Central Cee’s ‘Can’t Rush Greatness’ Is An Instant Rap Classic

Complex UK’s ‘First Impressions’ review of the West London rapper’s big debut is in.

Yemi Abiade599 days ago
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KSI / Image via Lisa Wilkinson

UK Rap Needs Fixing.

No, UK rap isn’t dead. But it is in a state of flux that can only be resolved if certain things are implemented...

Yemi Abiade697 days ago
A person wearing a camo beanie and a black and white varsity jacket holds a large stack of money to their ear like a phone. Their hand has tattoos

Does Central Cee Have What It Takes To Reach G.O.A.T Status?

The Complex UK music team weigh up what Cench will need to do to become one of the GREATEST rappers of all time—both at home and abroad.

Yemi Abiade828 days ago
Skepta wearing a black furry hat with bull horns, a black graphic T-shirt, and an orange jacket, poses against a plain background

15 Classic UK Diss Tracks Every Rap Fan Should Study

Legendary business.

Yemi Abiade851 days ago

UK Rappers To Watch In 2024

24 of the brightest new talents you should know right now.

Yemi Abiade941 days ago
Collage of British rappers with a cityscape background and the number 50 in the center, celebrating top UK rappers.

50 Best British Rappers Of All Time, Ranked

The time has come.

Yemi Abiade1005 days ago
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2023: Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism

A look back at some of the best music writing of the year.

Yemi Abiade1017 days ago

The Drake-Curated ‘Top Boy’ Soundtrack In 2019 Was A Moment

As we bid farewell to the popular UK crime drama, we take a look back at its debut soundtrack that showcased the best of the best in British rap.

Yemi Abiade1095 days ago

Ragz Originale’s ‘Bare Sugar’ Will Make You Believe In Your Sauce

We caught up with the Tottenham native to discuss his debut album, his plans for ‘elevating’ Black music, and more.

Yemi Abiade1171 days ago
Dreya Mac, FelixThe1st & Finch Fetti Go Head-To-Head On NBA 2K23

Dreya Mac, FelixThe1st & Finch Fetti Go Head-To-Head On NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 has proven a favourite among fans of the noble sport of basketball. Praised for bringing layers of realism to the 2K franchise via endless hours of gam

Yemi Abiade1298 days ago
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complex uk rappers to watch in 2023

23 UK Rappers To Watch In 2023

For all the naysaying and doom-mongering about this and that being “watered down”, there’s a huge amount to be optimistic about when it comes to UK rap.

Yemi Abiade1325 days ago
colors studios reebok night in paris recap

Here’s What Went Down At The Reebok-Powered ‘Colors Á Paris’ Festival

The unassuming dome that protrudes out of Paris’ Espace Niemeyer museum is impossible to take your eye off. Built by world-renowned Brazilian architect Oscar Ni

Yemi Abiade1380 days ago
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2022: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism

A look back at some of the best music writing of the year.

Yemi Abiade1381 days ago

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