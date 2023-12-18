The Best Holiday Gifts for the Sports Fan in Your Life

From classics like jerseys to more fashionable collaborations from brands like Brain Dead, there’s something here for everyone.

Dec 18, 2023
Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry

BY Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry

Brand Publisher

Still doing some last minute holiday shopping? 

Don’t worry, we don’t blame you. Life happens. But just to help alleviate some of the stress of searching for that perfect gift with the clock running out, we decided to do some digging for you. More specifically, we decided to round up some gifts for the sports lover in your life.

If you have any sports fans on your list this year, here are 10 foolproof options that we think they will love. From classics like jerseys and hats to more fashionable collaborations from some of our favorite brands like Brain Dead and Just Don, there’s certainly something here for you. 

NOTE: A lot of these items can are interchangeable depending on their favorite team, player, or sport. You know them better than we do. This is just some friendly advice.

NBA x Brain Dead Mohair Sweater

Where to Buy It: wearebraindead.com
Price: $280

Not every sports fan wants to wear a jersey or some shirt made of stretchy fabric to rep their favorite team. For a select few NBA fans, Brain Dead has solved that problem with these amazing mohair sweaters. Original graphics inspired by the mascots for the Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Toronto Raptors.

The Jersey of Their Favorite Player

Where to Buy It: nike.com for current players or mitchellandness.com for throwbacks
Price: $75-$275

This is probably the most obvious gift to get any sports fan, but you can never go wrong with a new jersey. Are they an Eagles fan? Get them a kelly green Jalen Hurts jersey. Dodgers fan? They’ll love a Shohei Ohtani jersey to celebrate the latest signing. A Lakers fan can never have too many Kobe Bryant jerseys. You get the idea. There are limitless possibilities here. And don't be one of those people who thinks it's weird for adults to wear someone else's name on their back. It's not that deep.

A Fitted Hat of Their Favorite Team

Via Hat Club

Where to Buy It: neweracap.com, lids.com, hatclub.com, and more
Price: $42-$65

Who doesn't love a fitted hat? Whether the person on your list loves a custom colorway or the classic caps that they players wear, there's something out there that will do the job. Snapbacks and dad caps are fine, too. It all depends on the person’s personal style. We just think a fitted is the perfect option. Just make sure you know their size. Another pro tip, make sure you know how diehard of a fan this person is. If it's someone more casual, they may not care about the team logo, as long as the hat looks good (Yankees caps are a great go-to in this scenario). If they're someone who would consider getting buried in their team's jersey, maybe be a bit more specific.

NBA 2K24

Via Target

Where to Buy It: target.com or anywhere else video games are sold
Price: $60

Whether they are a die hard basketball fan or not, chances are they have spent some hours playing NBA 2K in their life. In recent years, the gameplay has declined a bit, but there is still plenty of fun to be had here. Just please, don’t think you’re getting a deal if you see a 2K game with Devin Booker on the cover for a super low price. That’s last year’s game. Make sure it’s Kobe. Also make sure you get it for the right console. That PS5 disc won't work in an Xbox. Don’t leave someone disappointed.

A One-Of-A-Kind Vintage T-Shirt

Where to Buy It: ebay.com
Price: Varies

Ok, so this one will require a bit more effort, but finding the right vintage T-shirt is a unique gift that any diehard sports fan will love. Quite frankly, the graphics that they were cooking up back in the ‘90s were just better. Nothing new even comes close to this. And yes, there are a lot of brands doing vintage-inspired designs these days, but nothing compares to the look and feel of an original. Happy searching.

A New Pair of Basketball Sneakers

Via Complex Original

Where to Buy It: adidas.com
Price: $120

If you’re getting a gift for someone who still participates in a rec league or just lives for morning runs at the local gym, they will always appreciate a new pair of basketball sneakers. The Adidas AE 1, the first signature sneaker of Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, is a new pair that we are personally excited about, but there are a ton of worthy options. The Nike LeBron 21, Jordan Tatum 1, or a classic pair of Nike Kobe 6s are also some suggestions worth considering.

Just Don Shorts

Via Just Don

Where to Buy It: justdon.com
Price: $400

For many people, Don C is the pinnacle of luxury sportswear. He’s taken pieces we all love, like mesh basketball shorts and snapbacks, and turned them up a notch through the use of authentic python skin and unconventional logo placements. You’ve definitely seen a pair of shorts with the logo embroidered across the front. They cost a pretty penny, but they’ll be appreciated. Please, just don’t settle for a fake pair. Get them from the source.

An OVO x NFL Varsity Jacket

Via NFL

Where to Buy It: OVO Store
Price: $898

Drake’s October’s Very Own just released its latest lineup of NFL gear. There are cheaper items like T-shirts and beanies, but the real standout item here is the varsity jacket, if you have the budget for it. Drake fan or not, you have to admit this is an incredible varsity jacket. If you have a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, or Kansas City Chiefs on your shopping list this year, this is a home run.

SLAM Funko Pops

Via Clarks Toys

Where to Buy It: clarktoys.com
Price: $19.99

If the NBA fan in your life happens to collect Funko Pops, this one is a no brainer. Even if they don’t, they will likely get a bit nostalgic for this one when they unwrap it. Funko teamed up with iconic basketball magazine SLAM to create figures based around some of its old covers. The best part, a full-size print of the cover is included, which makes this an awesome display piece. Toys aren’t just for kids during the holiday season after all. 

New York Times History Book

Via New York Times

Where to Buy It: store.nytimes.com
Price: $90

Everyone loves a good coffee table book. If you’re looking for something a bit more unique than a jersey or T-shirt, this book compiles various stories that have appeared in the New York Times  throughout the paper’s 172 years of circulation that are related to your favorite baseball or football team. Yes, we understand that not a ton of young people still read the morning paper, but this is still cool to flip through. Plus, it’s a great history lesson.

FunkoThe New York TimesOVONFLNBA 2kNBAEbayJust DonDon CMitchell And NessNew EraBrain DeadAdidas AE 1

Latest in Sports