'NBA 2K27' Gameplay Trailer Arrives, Showcases "Fire & Concrete" Prelude

The gameplay trailer for NBA 2K27 has been released, revealing how players look in action — check it out below.

The trailer showcases a new dynamic Dunk Meter that reads defensive positioning from takeoff through the finish, widening the green window on open drives and shrinking it when defenders close out.

Elsewhere in the trailer, the MyPLAYER Builder, where players tweak their own avatar to decide their basketball skills, has been revealed to be expanding from 40 to 53 total badges, adding 19 new ones. Cap Breakers have also been revealed to be returning, with the ability to preview attribute boosts inside the Builder.