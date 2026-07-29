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'NBA 2K27' Gameplay Trailer Arrives, Showcases "Fire & Concrete" Prelude

2K fans rejoice! You can now get a glimpse at what to expect from the latest edition of the popular franchise.

'NBA 2K27.'
Press/2K

Key Takeaways

  • The new NBA 2K27 gameplay trailer spotlights a revamped, dynamic Dunk Meter that reacts to defensive positioning, plus smarter AI contests and a nighttime look for the City.
  • MyPLAYER Builder jumps from 40 to 53 badges with 19 new options and returning Cap Breakers, while MyTEAM unifies its Auction House across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 for a larger shared card market.
  • MyCAREER's "Fire & Concrete" prelude is set in a fully recreated Rucker Park and ties into Street Kings, MyNBA adds new CBA second apron and No-Trade Clause rules, and NBA 2K27 launches September 4 with Early Access on August 28 for Deluxe and Ultra Edition owners.

The gameplay trailer for NBA 2K27 has been released, revealing how players look in action — check it out below.

The trailer showcases a new dynamic Dunk Meter that reads defensive positioning from takeoff through the finish, widening the green window on open drives and shrinking it when defenders close out.

Elsewhere in the trailer, the MyPLAYER Builder, where players tweak their own avatar to decide their basketball skills, has been revealed to be expanding from 40 to 53 total badges, adding 19 new ones. Cap Breakers have also been revealed to be returning, with the ability to preview attribute boosts inside the Builder.

For MyTEAM players, the biggest addition may be structural: per the 2K Newsroom, the Auction House is now unified across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 for the first time in franchise history, creating the largest pool of community-listed cards the mode has ever seen. Winning an auction immediately adds cards to a collection, with no verification lag.

MyCAREER's prelude this year is called "Fire & Concrete," set against a fully recreated Rucker Park. The mode also anchors a new Street Kings format. MyNBA franchise mode gets updated CBA second apron salary cap rules and the ability to offer No-Trade Clauses to free agents.

NBA 2K27 launches on September 4. Deluxe and Ultra Edition owners can get into the game a week early, with Early Access opening August 28 at 9 A.M. PT.

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