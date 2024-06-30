Shaq Comments on Post Showing Ben Simmons' Player Rating Drop 21 Points in NBA 2K25: ‘Should B Lower’

Shaq has been critical of Simmons over the years. One of the latest criticisms came earlier this year when the four-time NBA champion took a jab at Simmons for getting paid so much money and barely touching the NBA court. "Ben Simmons, because I'd want to learn how you can make $80 million and play 55 games...teach me," O'Neal said.

The jab should come as no surprise because throughout his six seasons in the league, Simmons has yet to play a full season due to injuries and issues with team front offices. One of his most memorable moments came in the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals when he played for the Philadelphia 76ers and passed on an open dunk that changed the tide of the series and his image to fans and players alike.

Following the debacle with the Sixers, the 2016 No. 1 draft pick was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, where he played in 42 games and put up career lows before shutting down his season due to suffering a herniated disk in his back. The following season, Simmons missed the first 38 games but played in only 15 games before ending his season again, thanks to nerve issues in his back.