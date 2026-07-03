Nba-2k21

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a1 illa
Pop Culture

Interview: A1 ILLA On Becoming The First UK Winner Of '2K Beats: The Search' To Feature On NBA 2K21 Soundtrack

West London’s A1 ILLA and his track "Elevating" have made the cut on this year's NBA2k21 soundtrack after becoming the first UK winner of '2K Beats: The Search'

Jacob Davey1981 days ago
nba 2k21 zion
Pop Culture

NBA 2K21's Latest Trailer Spotlights the Ultra-Realistic Upgrades and Franchise-First WNBA Career Mode

The crazy new advancements brought on by the arrival of next-gen hardware in 2K21 are the franchise's most immersive yet.

Jacob Davey2085 days ago

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