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Aaron Bishop

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Joined October 2017 | 365 posts
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Latest Stories

central cee 23 mixtape review

First Impressions Of Central Cee’s New Project ‘23’

Our review is in.

Aaron Bishop1662 days ago
15 black british music execs shaking the system

15 Black British Music Execs Shaking The System (2022 Edition)

Meet the people changing the face of the UK music industry in 2022.

Aaron Bishop1688 days ago
complex uk rappers to watch in 2022

24 UK Rappers To Watch In 2022

New year, new batch of aspiring UK rap stars hoping to shake the room. From trap to drill to conscious and cloud-rap, meet our ones to watch rhymers for 2022.

Aaron Bishop1700 days ago
complex-uk-best-songs-of-2021

Complex UK’s Best Songs Of 2021

This time last year, we were recoiling in horror at the thunderstorm of awfulness that had filled 2020 and looking forward to 2021 for what we hoped would be...

Aaron Bishop1742 days ago
shaybo shaybo shaybo shaybo shaybo shaybo shaybo

Shaybo Connects With NSG For New Single "Don't Play Me"

It was only in August that Shaybo released her debut mixtape, Queen Of The South, featuring collabs with the likes of Jorja Smith, Haile, Wale and DreamDoll...

Aaron Bishop1770 days ago
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murkage dave murkage dave murkage dave murkage dave

Murkage Dave's Two Latest Tracks Are Essential Listens

Returning with not one but two tracks, “Awful Things” features Caroline Polachek (who most recently worked with Charli XCX), while the other is a solo cut...

Aaron Bishop1770 days ago
santan dave santan dave santan dave

Dave, Tiana Major9, Central Cee, Cleo Sol Among Nominees For 2021 MOBO Awards

Back in front of a live audience for the first time since lockdown, this year's ceremony takes place on December 5 at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Aaron Bishop1771 days ago
fender-nova-twins

Fender Marks Release Of 'Player Plus' Range With Launch Of ‘Fender Sessions Plus’ Featuring Nova Twins

When it comes to guitars, you don’t get much more iconic than Fender. For over 75 years, the instrument manufacturers have been at the forefront of musical...

Aaron Bishop1792 days ago
d-double-e

Interview: Grime Legend D Double E Plays NBA 2K22 For The Very First Time, Talks Basketball & UK Music

D Double E prepares to get a first look at the latest edition of the NBA 2K franchise, NBA 2K22, on the PS5.

Aaron Bishop1819 days ago
skepta

A Journey Through Skepta’s Music Career, Project By Project

Across 11 albums and mixtapes, grime icon Skepta has remained at the scene’s core. Here, we take a look back at the Boy Better Know star’s influential career.

Aaron Bishop1952 days ago
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j hus dave

18 Grammy-Worthy British Rap Projects, Since 2015

To catch The Recording Academy up on some of the British rap albums and mixtapes we feel deserve some shine, here’s our list of Grammy-worthy gems since 2015.

Aaron Bishop2004 days ago
chip

The Chip G.O.A.T Debate

The Complex UK crew—Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson, James Keith, Yemi Abiade, Aaron Bishop and Minou Itseli—discuss Chip’s current position in the British rap scene.

Aaron Bishop2040 days ago
fredo money cant buy happiness

First Impressions Of Fredo’s ‘Money Can’t Buy Happiness’ Album

It's clear that Fredo took time out to perfect his craft for this album. Now, he wants to be taken seriously as a rapper—much like his good friend, Dave.

Aaron Bishop2057 days ago
21 uk rappers to watch in 2021

21 UK Rappers To Watch In 2021

From UK drill to trap to boom-bap rap, we really have been spoilt for choice this year. Get to know the British rhymers that we predict will blow in 2021.

Aaron Bishop2075 days ago
complex uk best songs of 2020

Complex UK’s Best Songs Of 2020

Did your favourite make the cut?

Aaron Bishop2103 days ago
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red bull festival london

Red Bull Music Festival Is Coming To London For The First Time Ever

Running from Aug. 20 until Sept. 14, with names like So Solid Crew, Ms. Dynamite, Wretch 32, Alicai Harley, Br3nya, Yizzy, Steel Banglez and Kenny Allstar.

Aaron Bishop2612 days ago
skepta

It Was A Hip-Hop Showdown At The Star-Studded WOO HAH! Festival This Year

It was a total shutdown!

Aaron Bishop2614 days ago
malia

Premiere: Soulection's MALIA Is Confident In Her Relationship On R&B Jam "Play Sides"

A soulful R&B number with hypnotic tendencies that are sure to have you reaching for the replay button.

Aaron Bishop2625 days ago

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