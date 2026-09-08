Latest Stories
15 Black British Music Execs Shaking The System (2022 Edition)
Meet the people changing the face of the UK music industry in 2022.
24 UK Rappers To Watch In 2022
New year, new batch of aspiring UK rap stars hoping to shake the room. From trap to drill to conscious and cloud-rap, meet our ones to watch rhymers for 2022.
Complex UK’s Best Songs Of 2021
This time last year, we were recoiling in horror at the thunderstorm of awfulness that had filled 2020 and looking forward to 2021 for what we hoped would be...
Shaybo Connects With NSG For New Single "Don't Play Me"
It was only in August that Shaybo released her debut mixtape, Queen Of The South, featuring collabs with the likes of Jorja Smith, Haile, Wale and DreamDoll...
Murkage Dave's Two Latest Tracks Are Essential Listens
Returning with not one but two tracks, “Awful Things” features Caroline Polachek (who most recently worked with Charli XCX), while the other is a solo cut...
Dave, Tiana Major9, Central Cee, Cleo Sol Among Nominees For 2021 MOBO Awards
Back in front of a live audience for the first time since lockdown, this year's ceremony takes place on December 5 at the Coventry Building Society Arena.
Fender Marks Release Of 'Player Plus' Range With Launch Of ‘Fender Sessions Plus’ Featuring Nova Twins
When it comes to guitars, you don’t get much more iconic than Fender. For over 75 years, the instrument manufacturers have been at the forefront of musical...
Interview: Grime Legend D Double E Plays NBA 2K22 For The Very First Time, Talks Basketball & UK Music
D Double E prepares to get a first look at the latest edition of the NBA 2K franchise, NBA 2K22, on the PS5.
A Journey Through Skepta’s Music Career, Project By Project
Across 11 albums and mixtapes, grime icon Skepta has remained at the scene’s core. Here, we take a look back at the Boy Better Know star’s influential career.
18 Grammy-Worthy British Rap Projects, Since 2015
To catch The Recording Academy up on some of the British rap albums and mixtapes we feel deserve some shine, here’s our list of Grammy-worthy gems since 2015.
The Chip G.O.A.T Debate
The Complex UK crew—Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson, James Keith, Yemi Abiade, Aaron Bishop and Minou Itseli—discuss Chip’s current position in the British rap scene.
First Impressions Of Fredo’s ‘Money Can’t Buy Happiness’ Album
It's clear that Fredo took time out to perfect his craft for this album. Now, he wants to be taken seriously as a rapper—much like his good friend, Dave.
21 UK Rappers To Watch In 2021
From UK drill to trap to boom-bap rap, we really have been spoilt for choice this year. Get to know the British rhymers that we predict will blow in 2021.
Red Bull Music Festival Is Coming To London For The First Time Ever
Running from Aug. 20 until Sept. 14, with names like So Solid Crew, Ms. Dynamite, Wretch 32, Alicai Harley, Br3nya, Yizzy, Steel Banglez and Kenny Allstar.
It Was A Hip-Hop Showdown At The Star-Studded WOO HAH! Festival This Year
It was a total shutdown!
Premiere: Soulection's MALIA Is Confident In Her Relationship On R&B Jam "Play Sides"
A soulful R&B number with hypnotic tendencies that are sure to have you reaching for the replay button.