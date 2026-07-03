NBA 2K18

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Erik Williams
Sports

Kyrie Irving Takes Issue With His Hair and Rating in 'NBA 2K'

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving plays like a video-game character come to life, and he always plays as his Boston Celtics in 'NBA 2K.' But that doesn't mean he loves everything about the game.

Aaron C. Mansfield2950 days ago
2017 NBA Draft board.
Sports

Of Course Woj Scooped the First Pick in the 'NBA2K' Draft

Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted the first pick of the draft before it was announced.

Aaron C. Mansfield3025 days ago
LeBron James
Sports

LeBron James Plans to Use 'NBA 2K' to Try Out New Cavs Roster Before Celtics Game

LeBron James will once again turn to 'NBA 2K' to see how he meshes with his new Cavaliers teammates before their next game against the Boston Celtics.

Jose Martinez3078 days ago
LeBron James.
Sports

How LeBron James Is Using 'NBA 2K18' to Prepare for Playing With Isaiah Thomas

LeBron James has found yet another way to gain a competitive advantage.

Chris Yuscavage3144 days ago
Image via Reddit/r/NBA2K
Sports

A Reddit User Dropped a Spot-On Recreation of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” in 'NBA 2K18'

The only thing missing is a cameo from Ola Ray and the dancing zombies.

Omar Burgess3169 days ago
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