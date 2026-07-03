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Video Shows Rick Ross Getting Attacked After Kendrick’s Drake Diss "Not Like Us" Played in Canada
Shortly after the footage started making the rounds, Drake liked an Instagram post about the incident.
Rick Ross Roasts Drake's Latest Diss "The Heart Part 6," Says 6 God Won't Be Invited to His Annual Car Show Because Kids Will Be There
On his latest diss at Kendrick, Drizzy denied the pedophile claims that Kendrick aimed at him over the weekend.
Rick Ross Jokingly Blames Drake After Private Jet Crash-Landed in Dallas: 'OVO Fighter Jet Shot Us Down'
The MMG boss has been clowning the 6 God on social media ever since he dissed him last month with "Champagne Moments."
Rick Ross Performed in Drake Hoodie Hours After Dropping "Champagne Moments" Diss
Rozay was seen wearing Drizzy's 'For All the Dogs' merch while performing the duo's 2011 collab "I'm On One" at a club on Saturday.
Meek Mill Answers Fan's Question About 'Ongoing' Wale 'Feud': 'I'm Not Holding No Grudges Against My Peoples'
The Maybach Music labelmates appear to have reconciled their past issues.
Rick Ross Speaks to 'Our Brothers in Memphis' En Route to Getting Key to Miami: 'Put the Masks Down, Put the Guns Down'
"Rest in peace to all our good brothers, man," said the MMG founder while calling for young men to "embrace each other now" and "show that love."
Rick Ross Breaks Chair During Adin Ross' Livestream, Blames It on 'Heavy Pockets'
The Biggest Bawse played off the slightly embarrassing moment by spinning it about having too much money on him.
Rick Ross Gives Shaq MMG Pendant to Celebrate 'What You Mean Not Only To Myself But This Entire Culture' (UPDATE)
The Big Diesel appears on the remix to Rick Ross and Meek Mill's "Shaq & Kobe."
Rick Ross and Meek Mill Drop “Shaq & Kobe” Video, New Collab Project ‘Too Good to Be True’ Coming ‘ASAP’
It's a celebratory moment for MMG, with Rozay and Meek soon set to roll out their new collab project 'Too Good to Be True.'
DJ Envy Roasts Rick Ross by Dressing Up as Cop in Reference to Rapper’s Past as a Correctional Officer
The MMG boss and 'Breakfast Club' host continue to exchange shots on social media ahead of their upcoming car shows.
Drake Jokes He and Rick Ross Are 'Identical Twins' After Rozay Gets Mistaken for Drizzy
Drake joked that he and Rick Ross are actually "identical twins" after a couple people mistook Rozay for Drizzy when they ran into the MMG boss in Jamaica.
Master P Says He Urged Meek Mill Not to Sign With Rick Ross
Meek's former manager wasn't satisfied with the deal, recalling, "I had looked at the contract, and Ross a good dude, but he ain’t have his business straight."
Rick Ross Addresses Leaving ‘85 South Comedy Show,’ Shares Graphic Response to If Anyone’s Faked Orgasm With Him
After unexpectedly walking off set during his '85 South Comedy Show' interview in December, Rick Ross shared an explanation on the 'Breakfast Club.'
Fat Trel Says He's Received Year and a Half Prison Sentence of 'Backup Time': 'Being Punished a Second Time Around'
A month after he was booked on charges in connection to a 2018 arrest, Fat Trel took to Instagram on Friday to share an update on his current incarceration.
Rick Ross Reveals He Spoke With Freddie Gibbs and Jeezy About Ending Longstanding Feud
Ross explained that he spoke with Gibbs about putting his shaky history with Jeezy behind him, even recommending the two make amends when they're ready.
Rick Ross Recounts Buying a Home to "Ride By It Every Day"
Rick Ross is known to make lavish purchases, but in an interview on REVOLT‘s new show 'Assets Over Liabilities,' Rozay said he bought a house just to look at.