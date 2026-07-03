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Rick Ross and Drake performing on stage. Rick Ross wears an open white shirt with sunglasses, while Drake is in a black leather jacket and sunglasses
Music

Video Shows Rick Ross Getting Attacked After Kendrick’s Drake Diss "Not Like Us" Played in Canada

Shortly after the footage started making the rounds, Drake liked an Instagram post about the incident.

Trace William Cowen747 days ago
Two men sitting side by side, one wearing a blue suit and bow tie, the other in a black outfit with a chain
Music

Rick Ross Roasts Drake's Latest Diss "The Heart Part 6," Says 6 God Won't Be Invited to His Annual Car Show Because Kids Will Be There

On his latest diss at Kendrick, Drizzy denied the pedophile claims that Kendrick aimed at him over the weekend.

Brad Callas803 days ago
Rick Ross in a light shirt and shades, clapping at an event
Music

Rick Ross Jokingly Blames Drake After Private Jet Crash-Landed in Dallas: 'OVO Fighter Jet Shot Us Down'

The MMG boss has been clowning the 6 God on social media ever since he dissed him last month with "Champagne Moments."

Brad Callas804 days ago
Person on stage with microphone, in casual attire, holding a cup, with ambient stage lighting and another performer in the background
Music

Rick Ross Performed in Drake Hoodie Hours After Dropping "Champagne Moments" Diss

Rozay was seen wearing Drizzy's 'For All the Dogs' merch while performing the duo's 2011 collab "I'm On One" at a club on Saturday.

Brad Callas825 days ago
Music

Meek Mill Answers Fan's Question About 'Ongoing' Wale 'Feud': 'I'm Not Holding No Grudges Against My Peoples'

The Maybach Music labelmates appear to have reconciled their past issues.

Brad Callas910 days ago
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Music

Rick Ross Speaks to 'Our Brothers in Memphis' En Route to Getting Key to Miami: 'Put the Masks Down, Put the Guns Down'

"Rest in peace to all our good brothers, man," said the MMG founder while calling for young men to "embrace each other now" and "show that love."

Jaelani Turner-Williams913 days ago
Music

Rick Ross Breaks Chair During Adin Ross' Livestream, Blames It on 'Heavy Pockets'

The Biggest Bawse played off the slightly embarrassing moment by spinning it about having too much money on him.

Jaelani Turner-Williams926 days ago
Style

Rick Ross Gives Shaq MMG Pendant to Celebrate 'What You Mean Not Only To Myself But This Entire Culture' (UPDATE)

The Big Diesel appears on the remix to Rick Ross and Meek Mill's "Shaq &amp; Kobe."

Jose Martinez995 days ago
meek mill and rick ross in new video
Music

Rick Ross and Meek Mill Drop “Shaq & Kobe” Video, New Collab Project ‘Too Good to Be True’ Coming ‘ASAP’

It's a celebratory moment for MMG, with Rozay and Meek soon set to roll out their new collab project 'Too Good to Be True.'

Trace William Cowen1023 days ago
Music

DJ Envy Roasts Rick Ross by Dressing Up as Cop in Reference to Rapper’s Past as a Correctional Officer

The MMG boss and 'Breakfast Club' host continue to exchange shots on social media ahead of their upcoming car shows.

Brad Callas1153 days ago
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Drake and Rick Ross attend a NYE party in 2013
Music

Drake Jokes He and Rick Ross Are 'Identical Twins' After Rozay Gets Mistaken for Drizzy

Drake joked that he and Rick Ross are actually "identical twins" after a couple people mistook Rozay for Drizzy when they ran into the MMG boss in Jamaica.

Brad Callas1195 days ago
Master P 'Walked Away' From Meek Mill's MMG Deal With Rick Ross
Music

Master P Says He Urged Meek Mill Not to Sign With Rick Ross

Meek's former manager wasn't satisfied with the deal, recalling, "I had looked at the contract, and Ross a good dude, but he ain’t have his business straight."

Joshua Espinoza1240 days ago
Rick Ross appears on The Breakfast Club
Music

Rick Ross Addresses Leaving ‘85 South Comedy Show,’ Shares Graphic Response to If Anyone’s Faked Orgasm With Him

After unexpectedly walking off set during his '85 South Comedy Show' interview in December, Rick Ross shared an explanation on the 'Breakfast Club.'

Brenton Blanchet1545 days ago
Fat Trel performs at a Wale concert in 2015
Music

Fat Trel Says He's Received Year and a Half Prison Sentence of 'Backup Time': 'Being Punished a Second Time Around'

A month after he was booked on charges in connection to a 2018 arrest, Fat Trel took to Instagram on Friday to share an update on his current incarceration.

Brad Callas1646 days ago
Rick Ross speaking with B. Dot and Elliott Wilson
Music

Rick Ross Reveals He Spoke With Freddie Gibbs and Jeezy About Ending Longstanding Feud

Ross explained that he spoke with Gibbs about putting his shaky history with Jeezy behind him, even recommending the two make amends when they're ready.

Brenton Blanchet1681 days ago
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Rick Ross sits down for an interview with REVOLT TV
Music

Rick Ross Recounts Buying a Home to "Ride By It Every Day"

Rick Ross is known to make lavish purchases, but in an interview on REVOLT‘s new show 'Assets Over Liabilities,' Rozay said he bought a house just to look at.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1713 days ago

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