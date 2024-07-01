Video Shows Rick Ross Getting Attacked After Kendrick’s Drake Diss "Not Like Us" Played in Canada

Footage making the rounds on social media overnight seemingly shows a confrontation breaking out after Kendrick Lamar’s Drake-dissing hit "Not Like Us" was played at an event in Canada featuring Rick Ross on the lineup.
As seen on Ross’ Instagram, he was on the lineup for an event in Vancouver, British Columbia on Sunday in celebration of Canada Day. In a Stories update upon his arrival, Ross told fans, "Canada, the boss back."
"You got a problem?" an unknown individual is heard saying in subsequently shared footage showing Ross near, but not on, the stage. Meanwhile, as the crowd compresses, Kendrick’s "Not Like Us" is heard playing loudly in the background.
A demand for the song to be turned off is also heard, as are shouts of this being "our city." To be clear, who, exactly, was shouting at (and ultimately confronting) Ross was not confirmed as of this writing.
At one point, Ross appears to take a hit to the face from an unknown person; from there, multiple people get involved before the crowd starts to scatter. Things temporarily stall out as the scattering continues, though a few moments later, the incident is set back in motion with more punches. Ross’ DJ, Sam Sneak, also appears to have gotten caught up in the incident.
As footage started flooding social media, Drake himself liked at least one ensuing post about the incident, as seen below.
Complex has reached out to Rick Ross' reps for comment. This story may be updated.
While Ross had no involvement in Kendrick's "Not Like Us," the official video for which is expected to be released very soon, the Maybach Music Group founder rolled out a Drake diss of his own with "Champagne Moments" back in April. The track saw Rozay calling Drake "white boy" and claiming that he got a nose job.