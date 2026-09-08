Brendan Klinkenberg Portrait

Brendan Klinkenberg

Joined August 2016 | 89 posts
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Drake in a leather jacket stands in a crowded area, with a blue tint over the image.

Drake's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best

From 'Take Care' to 'Views' to his latest three projects—'Iceman', 'Maid of Honour', and 'Habibti'—we ranked Drake's albums from worst to best.

Brendan Klinkenberg118 days ago
Kanye West in various outfits and styles against a red background, showcasing different phases of his career. Each Kanye represents him from another era, including Kanye in a black shirt and sunglasses from Bully.

Kanye West's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best

We’re ranking Kanye West’s discography—from worst to best—including ‘The College Dropout,’ ‘Yeezus,’ and his latest 'Bully.'

Brendan Klinkenberg164 days ago
best rapper alive new lead 2017

The Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979

Complex is proud to present the Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979, a comprehensive look back at every year of rap and which MC moved the crowd the most.

Brendan Klinkenberg240 days ago
Rap Beef

The Corniest Rap Beefs of All Time

These are the most ridiculous rap beefs that artists like Nicki Minaj, Jim Jones, Kanye West, Eminem and other rappers have had.

Brendan Klinkenberg457 days ago
A collage of Kendrick Lamar in various outfits and poses, featuring a crown of thorns and a microphone.

Kendrick Lamar's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best

What is Kendrick Lamar's best album? We ranked them all, from 2009's 'The Kendrick Lamar EP' to 2024's 'GNX.'

Brendan Klinkenberg653 days ago
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Black ish Halloween

The 25 Best Halloween Themed TV Episodes

From “The Purge,” black-ish to "Korn's Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery," South Park, here are the best Halloween episodes on TV

Brendan Klinkenberg2513 days ago
getty travis scott suzanne cordeiro

The 25 Best Travis Scott Songs

From “Oh My Dis Side" on 'Rodeo' to 'ASTROWORLD' hits like "Sicko Mode," these are the best Travis Scott songs that prove he's one of hip-hop's biggest stars.

Brendan Klinkenberg2892 days ago
Lana Del Rey

The Best Lana Del Rey Songs

On the five-year anniversary of her hit (and controversial) debut 'Born to Die,' we took a look at Lana Del Rey's best songs so far.

Brendan Klinkenberg3010 days ago
Juice WRLD

How 19-Year-Old Juice WRLD Scored a $3 Million Record Deal Without a Plan

Complex caught up with Juice WRLD to talk his recent success, what it’s like to get label attention without a plan, and getting Lil Uzi Vert in the studio for a remix of “Lucid Dreams.”

Brendan Klinkenberg3030 days ago
djds

How Kanye West Helped Reinvent DJDS

The L.A. production duo helped produce five songs on 'The Life of Pablo.' The experience taught them how to make the best album of their career.

Brendan Klinkenberg3038 days ago
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Post Malone's 'Beerbongs & Bentleys' Is a Catchy Argument for Ignorance

The rapper is, in turns, both compelling and unaware of his surroundings. It might be the most popular rap album of the year because of it.

Brendan Klinkenberg3054 days ago
ye

Kanye’s Quest For Attention Isn’t Helping His Music

If Kanye's antics are in service of an album rollout, it is failing.

Brendan Klinkenberg3058 days ago
kanye

Kanye West Would Like His News Cycle Back

This generation’s most attention-grabbing rapper takes the reins back during hip-hop’s most hectic week in recent memory.

Brendan Klinkenberg3072 days ago
migos

The Best Migos Songs

Over the course of their short career, Migos have crafted more than a few chart-topping hits and underground gems. Here is a rundown of the best Migos songs from their catalog—from "Bad and Boujee" and "T-Shirt" to "Pipe It Up" and "Bando."

Brendan Klinkenberg3075 days ago
Young Thug Palm

XXXTentacion Is A Bigger Star Than Young Thug (For Now)

After Young Thug recently asked XXXTentacion for a guest verse on one of his records, it begs the question of who is the more relevant star. Young Thug was poised to be one of the hottest rappers in the game but has since cooled off, opening the door for upstarts like XXXTentacion to rise in popularity.

Brendan Klinkenberg3080 days ago
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childish

The 15 Best Childish Gambino Songs

From his early mixtape cuts to "Redbone," these are Donald Glover's best tracks to date as Childish Gambino.

Brendan Klinkenberg3089 days ago
ronny j

9 Producers To Watch In 2018

They're behind the boards, but they're still names you should know.

Brendan Klinkenberg3107 days ago
03 Greedo

03 Greedo Raps More—and Better—Than You

03 Greedo has made a name for himself as an inventive, hardened storyteller. Get to know him before listening to his new project, 'The Wolf of Grape Street.'

Brendan Klinkenberg3114 days ago

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