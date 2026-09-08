Brendan Klinkenberg
Latest Stories
Drake's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best
From 'Take Care' to 'Views' to his latest three projects—'Iceman', 'Maid of Honour', and 'Habibti'—we ranked Drake's albums from worst to best.
Kanye West's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best
We’re ranking Kanye West’s discography—from worst to best—including ‘The College Dropout,’ ‘Yeezus,’ and his latest 'Bully.'
The Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979
Complex is proud to present the Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979, a comprehensive look back at every year of rap and which MC moved the crowd the most.
The Corniest Rap Beefs of All Time
These are the most ridiculous rap beefs that artists like Nicki Minaj, Jim Jones, Kanye West, Eminem and other rappers have had.
Kendrick Lamar's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best
What is Kendrick Lamar's best album? We ranked them all, from 2009's 'The Kendrick Lamar EP' to 2024's 'GNX.'
The 25 Best Halloween Themed TV Episodes
From “The Purge,” black-ish to "Korn's Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery," South Park, here are the best Halloween episodes on TV
The 25 Best Travis Scott Songs
From “Oh My Dis Side" on 'Rodeo' to 'ASTROWORLD' hits like "Sicko Mode," these are the best Travis Scott songs that prove he's one of hip-hop's biggest stars.
The Best Lana Del Rey Songs
On the five-year anniversary of her hit (and controversial) debut 'Born to Die,' we took a look at Lana Del Rey's best songs so far.
How 19-Year-Old Juice WRLD Scored a $3 Million Record Deal Without a Plan
Complex caught up with Juice WRLD to talk his recent success, what it’s like to get label attention without a plan, and getting Lil Uzi Vert in the studio for a remix of “Lucid Dreams.”
How Kanye West Helped Reinvent DJDS
The L.A. production duo helped produce five songs on 'The Life of Pablo.' The experience taught them how to make the best album of their career.
Post Malone's 'Beerbongs & Bentleys' Is a Catchy Argument for Ignorance
The rapper is, in turns, both compelling and unaware of his surroundings. It might be the most popular rap album of the year because of it.
Kanye’s Quest For Attention Isn’t Helping His Music
If Kanye's antics are in service of an album rollout, it is failing.
Kanye West Would Like His News Cycle Back
This generation’s most attention-grabbing rapper takes the reins back during hip-hop’s most hectic week in recent memory.
The Best Migos Songs
Over the course of their short career, Migos have crafted more than a few chart-topping hits and underground gems. Here is a rundown of the best Migos songs from their catalog—from "Bad and Boujee" and "T-Shirt" to "Pipe It Up" and "Bando."
XXXTentacion Is A Bigger Star Than Young Thug (For Now)
After Young Thug recently asked XXXTentacion for a guest verse on one of his records, it begs the question of who is the more relevant star. Young Thug was poised to be one of the hottest rappers in the game but has since cooled off, opening the door for upstarts like XXXTentacion to rise in popularity.
The 15 Best Childish Gambino Songs
From his early mixtape cuts to "Redbone," these are Donald Glover's best tracks to date as Childish Gambino.
9 Producers To Watch In 2018
They're behind the boards, but they're still names you should know.
03 Greedo Raps More—and Better—Than You
03 Greedo has made a name for himself as an inventive, hardened storyteller. Get to know him before listening to his new project, 'The Wolf of Grape Street.'