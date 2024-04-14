Rick Ross Performed in Drake Hoodie Hours After Dropping "Champagne Moments" Diss

Drizzy and Rozay's escalating beef hit a fever pitch on Saturday with the release of Drake's new diss track "Push Ups," where the Toronto rapper esentially called Ross old before claiming the Florida rapper's biggest hits are songs featuring Drake.

“I might take your latest girl and cuff her like Ricky/Can’t believe he’s jumping in, this n***a turning 50/Every song that made it on the chart he got from Drizzy," Drake raps.

Hours later, Rick Ross responded with "Champagne Moments," which features Ross calling Drake a “white boy,” claiming the 6 God got plastic surgery, and saying he unfollowed him because he sent a cease and desist to French Montana.

On Sunday, Drake took to his Instagram to deny the nose job allegations by sharing a screenshot of a text message exchange between him and his mother, Sandi Graham, in which she asked if the rumors were true. Drake tagged Ross on the post, writing, "You’re one nosey goof.'"

Rozay responded by hopping on IG Live and trolling Drake some more.

"White boy, you got a Chevy, white boy? I doubt it," Ross said in the clip. "But, anyway, big nose. Boy you had 25 percent body fat with a carved-out six piece. Stop, we know what time it is. Shit cost 40 bands. Stop, but tell your momma... tell your old girl she a beautiful lady. I told you that before and I meant that, but you tell your momma, white boy, you stayed out at the park too late and you can't call her when you get in this shit. This shit too deep to call your momma, white boy."