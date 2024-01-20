Meek Mill Answers Fan's Question About 'Ongoing' Wale 'Feud': 'I'm Not Holding No Grudges Against My Peoples'

Meek Mill maintains he has nothing but love for Wale, who the Philadelphia rapper has feuded with in the past for a variety of reasons.

The beef between the Maybach Music rappers began a decade ago, when Meek called out Wale in 2014 for not promoting his album. Their beef reached a crescendo the following year in the wake of Meek's beef with Drake, as the Philly native urged his labelmate to "jump off a roof."

Wale appeared to bury the hatchet in 2018, as he took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note to Meek that shed light on their relationship.

"It's funny how nobody knows how close we are or what we been through," Wale wrote on Instagram at the time. "It’s really deeper than rap. We look back and laugh at the dumb shyt and we welcome the endless possibilities of our future with open arms."

On Saturday, a fan asked Meek on Twitter if he has "any ongoing feud" with Wale.

"Hellllllllllllll no," Meek replied. "We had our arguments b4 years back but I came in this game getting money with him …I’m not holding no grudges against my peoples.. and for what???"