Rick Ross Jokingly Blames Drake After Private Jet Crash-Landed in Dallas: 'OVO Fighter Jet Shot Us Down'

Weeks after responding to Drake’s first 2024 diss record, "Push Ups," with a diss track of his own ("Champagne Moments"), Rick Ross has continued clowning the 6 God on social media.
Over the weekend, Rozay’s Gulfstream G550 crash-landed in Dallas, where Ross had performed on Thursday.
Hours later, the MMG boss hopped on social media to jokingly accuse Drake and his OVO crew of being behind the incident. Of course, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed in an official statement that Ross' jet had only gotten stuck in the grass after landing at Arlington Municipal Airport.
“My jet just crashed; Drake OvO F16 fighter jet just shot us down," Ross tweeted.
In a subsequent post on Instagram, Rozay compared the incident to Top Gun.
“We on the jet and I’m seeing the fighter jet, I see its nose," he explained. "It’s like Tom Cruise from Top Gun before thanking everyone for the prayers."
Ross continued, “I seen its nose. I’m seeing him in the cockpit and I’m like, ‘damn.’ I see its cheeks going back from the G-force,” he further claimed. “And then it happened, I can’t say what happened, but it happened.”
Back in April, Drake dissed Rick Ross, among several others involved in 2024's Avengers-style rap beef, on "Push Ups," where the Toronto rapper esentially called Ross old before claiming the Florida rapper's biggest hits are songs featuring Drake.
“I might take your latest girl and cuff her like Ricky/Can’t believe he’s jumping in, this n***a turning 50/Every song that made it on the chart he got from Drizzy," Drake raps.
Hours later, Rozay clapped back with "Champagne Moments," which saw Ross call Drake a “white boy,” accuse the 6 God of having plastic surgery, and saying he unfollowed him because he sent a cease and desist to French Montana.