Rick Ross Breaks Chair During Adin Ross' Livestream, Blames It on 'Heavy Pockets'

Rick Ross kept his composure after breaking a chair on Adin Ross' livestream earlier this week.

Ross sat down with the online streamer in an hourlong conversation shared to YouTube on Wednesday, where 45 seconds in, he was explaining his alcohol of choice when he adjusted his chair and accidently broke it.

"Hol' on. I just broke the chair," Ross said while being handed bottles of rum and Luc Belaire Bleu. "Pockets too heavy. Heavyweight."

After playfully joking about the hiccup, Ross continued, "I just broke the fuckin' leg. Ain't nobody else ever done that, huh?"

Adin replied, "It's because you got too much money in your pockets."

While looking down at the leg, Ross confirmed the suggestion, saying, "I'm heavyweight. Biggest."

The rapper has seen other slip-ups before, notably flubbing a diving board trick last year, which he later told Complex and Meek Mill was his GOAT viral moment.

"Well, I'mma be honest. Am I okay? Of course not. I blew my tire. I blew my tire," he said. "I got on the stage. I was feeling the energy, all the support from all the baddies. The biggest pool in the country. I gave everybody my word I would do the double-decker slapper… I did a double bounce, and, boy, my knee caught a flat.”