Rick Ross Roasts Drake's Latest Diss "The Heart Part 6," Says 6 God Won't Be Invited to His Annual Car Show Because Kids Will Be There

Weeks after responding to Drake’s first 2024 diss record, "Push Ups," with a diss track of his own ("Champagne Moments"), Rick Ross has continued clowning the 6 God on social media.
On Sunday, Rozay hopped on social media to roast Drizzy's latest Kendrick Lamar diss "The Heart Part 6," which sees the 6 God deny the pedophile claims that Kendrick has lobbed at him.
"I never been with no one under age but now, but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with/Just for clarity, I feel disgusted I'm too respected/If I was fucking young girls, I promise I'd been done arrested," Drake raps on the track.
In response, Ross took to Instagram to roast Drake's response, adding that he's not invited to the MMG boss' annual car show because there will be kids in attendance.
“I just wanna make this clear, white boy,” Ross said in the below clip. “You said if you was fucking young girls, you promise you would have been arrested. Whoever wrote that for you should have put more thought into that… White boy, it’s your writers. Whatever message you translated to them, that wasn’t the way they was supposed to do that. And as a writer, went it come to pedophilia, you gotta remove yourself from that. White boy, that wasn’t the line right there. We keeping Drake away from the car show ’cause the kids are welcome. Nobody with that background shall be allowed on the Promise Land premises.”
Rozay's latest social media jab at Drake arrived a day after he jokingly accused the Toronto rapper and his OVO crew of shooting down his private jet, which the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed in an official statement that had only gotten stuck in the grass after landing at Arlington Municipal Airport.
“My jet just crashed; Drake OvO F16 fighter jet just shot us down," Ross tweeted.