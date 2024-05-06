Rick Ross Roasts Drake's Latest Diss "The Heart Part 6," Says 6 God Won't Be Invited to His Annual Car Show Because Kids Will Be There

Weeks after responding to Drake’s first 2024 diss record, "Push Ups," with a diss track of his own ("Champagne Moments"), Rick Ross has continued clowning the 6 God on social media.

On Sunday, Rozay hopped on social media to roast Drizzy's latest Kendrick Lamar diss "The Heart Part 6," which sees the 6 God deny the pedophile claims that Kendrick has lobbed at him.

"I never been with no one under age but now, but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with/Just for clarity, I feel disgusted I'm too respected/If I was fucking young girls, I promise I'd been done arrested," Drake raps on the track.

In response, Ross took to Instagram to roast Drake's response, adding that he's not invited to the MMG boss' annual car show because there will be kids in attendance.