Rick Ross and Meek Mill Drop “Shaq & Kobe” Video, New Collab Project ‘Too Good to Be True’ Coming ‘ASAP’

Rick Ross and Meek Mill are back and as fiery as ever.

Friday, the reunited duo rolled out their new song and Kid Art-directed video "SHAQ & KOBE," taken from their upcoming joint project Too Good to Be True. Speaking with Ebro Darden for Apple Music 1, Rozay revealed that the project came together in about two and a half months, calling it a "quick vibe" for himself and Meek.

"We won already," he told Darden in a recent interview. "We playing with what? The house's money. And it's only one way to explain that or describe that. It's too good to be true, which is the name of the project me and Meek Mill will be releasing."

As for when to expect the project, Ross said it’s coming “ASAP.”

In "SHAQ & KOBE," Meek takes the first verse, using the opportunity to reflect on Forbes list placements and how some people in his life "never thought I'd go this far just from a pen and pad."

After a shared chorus pondering the effects of “too much money and power,” Ross dials up the charisma for the second verse, including with a memorable series of bars aimed at “envious devil demons” who deserve a slow death: