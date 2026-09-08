Abe Beame Portrait

Abe Beame

Joined September 2022 | 25 posts
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Latest Stories

Black and white photo of a young Jay-Z from 1996 era, this is when he was getting ready to release Reasonable Doubt.

Why Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt' is Better Than 'The Blueprint'

With the 30-year anniversary of 'Reasonable Doubt' and Jay-Z celebrating that album and 'Blueprint' at Yankee Stadium, we make the case why the debut reigns supreme.

Abe Beame84 days ago
Four album covers on a red brick background: Jay-Z's "The Blueprint 3," 50 Cent's "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," The Diplomats' "Diplomatic Immunity," and Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy." The albums feature some of the greatest New York City rap songs of all time.

The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs

The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.

Abe Beame87 days ago
Drake performing, wearing a black shirt and a diamond necklace, holding a microphone against a blue background.

The 30 Best Drake Verses, Ranked

Drake's new album 'Iceman' is proof he is still one of the best rappers in hip-hop. Here are his 30 best verses.

Abe Beame104 days ago
50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Jay-Z, and Cardi B are featured in a collage for "50 Best New York Rappers of All Time" by Complex.

50 Best New York Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From pioneers like Rakim to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and Cardi B, these are the 50 best New York rappers of all time.

Abe Beame113 days ago
Nicki Minaj, in a white fur coat and yellow dress, poses with a peace sign at the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit at Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium. Nicki Minaj has become a huge supporter of Donald Trump and the same goes for the Barbz.

Nicki Minaj Went MAGA. Here's What the Barbz Had to Say.

For years, the Barbz fought over streaming numbers and rap beef. Now they're debating immigration policy. We asked the most passionate fanbase in rap what to make of Nicki Minaj going full MAGA.

Abe Beame206 days ago
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A collage with four sections: ramen bowl, a person in red with birds, a person wearing a "GLASS" hat and chains, and a person in a green mask.

The 35 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2025

In 2025, we got monster albums from rappers like YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Cardi B, the Clipse, EsDeeKid, and more.

Abe Beame286 days ago
Collage with artwork and a woman in red, two white chairs in a jungle, and a green toy soldier on a pink background. "Best of 2025" text.

The 50 Best Albums of 2025

The year was full of peaks and valleys, with standout releases from Bad Bunny, Clipse, Justin Bieber, PinkPantheress, and more. Here are the best albums of 2025.

Abe Beame287 days ago
Three musicians performing: Future with sunglasses and tattoos, Kanye West wearing a green jacket, and Kendrick Lamar in a black outfit.

The 35 Best Rap Albums of the 21st Century

From 50 Cent’s 'Get Rich or Die Tryin’' to Drake’s 'Take Care' to Cardi B’s 'Invasion of Privacy', these are the best rap albums since 2000.

Abe Beame300 days ago
Two vinyl records: Rihanna's "Anti" on a chair, and another with a red cover and pixelated artwork leaning against a wall.

The 50 Best Albums of the 21st Century

From Jay-Z’s 'The Blueprint' to Kanye West’s 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' to Rihanna’s 'Anti,' these are the best albums since 2000.

Abe Beame301 days ago
A person sits with a guitar, talking on the phone. Another person smiles beneath a "Graffiti is Vandalism" sign in a subway.

Sacha Jenkins’ Long, Storied Ego Trip

The late, great cultural ambassador was a master of many mediums. But it’s his work on one of hip-hop’s greatest publications that indelibly shaped the future of rap media.

Abe Beame391 days ago
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Travis Scott wearing sunglasses and a dark outfit holds a championship belt on stage, surrounded by a crowd with phones and colorful lights.

The 15 Most Annoying Rap Debates Online

Hip-hop has changed, but our need to argue hasn’t. From GOAT debates to culture vulture claims, we’ve highlighted some of the most common rap arguments and tried to reach a few conclusions.

Abe Beame409 days ago
Meek Mill wearing a red cap and large chain, holding a microphone, with a blurred audience in the background.

An Unfiltered Conversation With Meek Mill

Meek Mill is at an inflection point. Now independent, he’s experiencing a creative resurgence. We caught up with him recently to talk social media, Diddy rumors, and what independence means for him.

Abe Beame441 days ago
Collage of four artists with "Best of 2024" text. Features Kendrick Lamar, Earl Sweatshirt, Drake, and Doechii

The 20 Best Rap Verses Of 2024

From Drake to Kendrick Lamar to Tierra Whack, here are the best rap verses of 2024.

Abe Beame633 days ago
Collage with four scenes: a woman with a jar, a samurai, a woman in a blue uniform, and two people in dark attire. Text reads "BEST OF 2024."

The 15 Best TV Shows of 2024

From ‘Arcane’ to ‘The Boys’ to ‘The Penguin’ to ‘X-Men ‘97,’ these are our picks for the greatest shows streaming on television this year.

Abe Beame647 days ago
dream hampton

dream hampton Witnessed the Making of 'Ready to Die' Up Close. Here's What She Remembers.

For the 30 year anniversary of 'Ready to Die,' we spoke to 'It Was All A Dream' director dream hampton about watching the Notorious B.I.G. record his classic debut.

Abe Beame734 days ago
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biggie in the '90s

Every Song on The Notorious B.I.G.'s 'Ready to Die' Ranked

For the 30 year anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.'s 'Ready to Die,' we decided to rank all the songs on the original album.

Abe Beame734 days ago
GloRilla, Chief Keef, Playboi Carti Central Cee

The 20 Best Rappers In Their 20s Right Now

Rappers in their 20s may not be as dominant as they once were, but they are still vital to hip-hop. Here are the best emcees in their 20s.

Abe Beame735 days ago
An intricately designed metal box featuring the Wu-Tang Clan's logo on its lid

Is Wu-Tang’s Million Dollar ‘Once Upon a Time in Shaolin’ Album Actually Good?

We got to listen to Wu-Tang Clan’s infamous one-of-one album, <i>Once Upon a Time in Shaolin,</i> during a special listening session in New York City. Here are our thoughts.

Abe Beame829 days ago

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