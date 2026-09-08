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Why Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt' is Better Than 'The Blueprint'
With the 30-year anniversary of 'Reasonable Doubt' and Jay-Z celebrating that album and 'Blueprint' at Yankee Stadium, we make the case why the debut reigns supreme.
The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs
The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.
The 30 Best Drake Verses, Ranked
Drake's new album 'Iceman' is proof he is still one of the best rappers in hip-hop. Here are his 30 best verses.
50 Best New York Rappers of All Time, Ranked
From pioneers like Rakim to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and Cardi B, these are the 50 best New York rappers of all time.
Nicki Minaj Went MAGA. Here's What the Barbz Had to Say.
For years, the Barbz fought over streaming numbers and rap beef. Now they're debating immigration policy. We asked the most passionate fanbase in rap what to make of Nicki Minaj going full MAGA.
The 35 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2025
In 2025, we got monster albums from rappers like YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Cardi B, the Clipse, EsDeeKid, and more.
The 50 Best Albums of 2025
The year was full of peaks and valleys, with standout releases from Bad Bunny, Clipse, Justin Bieber, PinkPantheress, and more. Here are the best albums of 2025.
The 35 Best Rap Albums of the 21st Century
From 50 Cent’s 'Get Rich or Die Tryin’' to Drake’s 'Take Care' to Cardi B’s 'Invasion of Privacy', these are the best rap albums since 2000.
The 50 Best Albums of the 21st Century
From Jay-Z’s 'The Blueprint' to Kanye West’s 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' to Rihanna’s 'Anti,' these are the best albums since 2000.
Sacha Jenkins’ Long, Storied Ego Trip
The late, great cultural ambassador was a master of many mediums. But it’s his work on one of hip-hop’s greatest publications that indelibly shaped the future of rap media.
The 15 Most Annoying Rap Debates Online
Hip-hop has changed, but our need to argue hasn’t. From GOAT debates to culture vulture claims, we’ve highlighted some of the most common rap arguments and tried to reach a few conclusions.
An Unfiltered Conversation With Meek Mill
Meek Mill is at an inflection point. Now independent, he’s experiencing a creative resurgence. We caught up with him recently to talk social media, Diddy rumors, and what independence means for him.
The 20 Best Rap Verses Of 2024
From Drake to Kendrick Lamar to Tierra Whack, here are the best rap verses of 2024.
The 15 Best TV Shows of 2024
From ‘Arcane’ to ‘The Boys’ to ‘The Penguin’ to ‘X-Men ‘97,’ these are our picks for the greatest shows streaming on television this year.
dream hampton Witnessed the Making of 'Ready to Die' Up Close. Here's What She Remembers.
For the 30 year anniversary of 'Ready to Die,' we spoke to 'It Was All A Dream' director dream hampton about watching the Notorious B.I.G. record his classic debut.
Every Song on The Notorious B.I.G.'s 'Ready to Die' Ranked
For the 30 year anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.'s 'Ready to Die,' we decided to rank all the songs on the original album.
The 20 Best Rappers In Their 20s Right Now
Rappers in their 20s may not be as dominant as they once were, but they are still vital to hip-hop. Here are the best emcees in their 20s.
Is Wu-Tang’s Million Dollar ‘Once Upon a Time in Shaolin’ Album Actually Good?
We got to listen to Wu-Tang Clan’s infamous one-of-one album, <i>Once Upon a Time in Shaolin,</i> during a special listening session in New York City. Here are our thoughts.