Rick Ross Gives Shaq MMG Pendant to Celebrate 'What You Mean Not Only To Myself But This Entire Culture'

Rick Ross came to the Inside the NBA studio on Thursday bearing gifts in the form of an MMG chain for the "big brother WE never knew WE had."

Ross posted a photo on Instagram of himself and Shaquille O'Neal as the NBA Hall of Famer showed off the iced-out Maybach Music Group piece. The caption also shared that the remix to "Shaq & Kobe," featuring the big man himself and Damian Lillard, will be released at midnight.

"The Very Biggest of them All @shaq, we been family, dat new #mmg piece just a small token for what you mean not only to myself but this entire Culture," Rozay wrote. "Dat big brother WE never knew WE had."