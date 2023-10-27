Rick Ross Gives Shaq MMG Pendant to Celebrate 'What You Mean Not Only To Myself But This Entire Culture'

Rick Ross came to the Inside the NBA studio on Thursday bearing gifts in the form of an MMG chain for the "big brother WE never knew WE had."
Ross posted a photo on Instagram of himself and Shaquille O'Neal as the NBA Hall of Famer showed off the iced-out Maybach Music Group piece. The caption also shared that the remix to "Shaq & Kobe," featuring the big man himself and Damian Lillard, will be released at midnight.
"The Very Biggest of them All @shaq, we been family, dat new #mmg piece just a small token for what you mean not only to myself but this entire Culture," Rozay wrote. "Dat big brother WE never knew WE had."
Shaq wrote in his own Instagram post, "Best day ever, my favorite rapper @richforever just blessed me with a MMG chain. i’m a cry."
"Shaq & Kobe" served as the first single off Ross and Meek Mill's upcoming joint album Too Good to Be True. Ross told Apple Music 1's Ebro Darden that the project came together in about two and a half months and would be released "ASAP." A release date of Nov. 10 has since been confirmed.
The announcement of Too Good to Be True comes after Ross dispelled rumors of a feud between himself and Meek on Drink Champs. "The love between Rozay, Meek Mill as well as Gunplay as well as Wale, that's something that's genuine," he said. "And it'll remain genuine forever."
The two share another unique bond through real estate. Ross bought two homes from Meek this year for a total of $5.2 million. Rozay threw down $4.2 million in cash for the first mansion, an eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom compound in Atlanta.