Michigan Wolverines

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Alex Karaban and Braylon Mullins high five prior to UConn's game in the Final Four against Illinois.
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UConn vs. Michigan: National Championship Game Betting Preview

Our men's basketball title game betting previews sets the table for Monday night.

Matt Burke103 days ago
Yaxel Lendeborg celebrates Michigan's win over Tennessee in the Elite Eight.
Bets

Final Four Betting Preview

Everything you need to know about the Final Four: UConn vs. Illinois and Arizona vs. Michigan

Matt Burke107 days ago
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 29: Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines arrives before a college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 10: Mia Sorety arrives at SI The Party at XS nightclub at Encore Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sports

OnlyFans Model Denies Story of Sherrone Moore Offering Season Tickets in Exchange for Foursome Sex

Mia Sorety claimed that the story, published by Outkick, was "false," and that her "ex assistant" was responsible for the whole thing.

Jaelani Turner-Williams217 days ago
Sherrone Moore.
Sports

Paige Shiver's Salary Rose 55% as Executive Assistant to Michigan's Sherrone Moore

Paige Shiver saw a big boost in pay when she worked as the executive assistant to now-fired University of Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore.

Jessica Mcbride217 days ago
Sherrone Moore.
Sports

Sherrone Moore's Alleged Lover Reportedly Still Employed at University of Michigan

The former Michigan Wolverines head coach was relieved of his duties after it was claimed he had an "inappropriate relationship" with the woman.

Jaelani Turner-Williams217 days ago
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Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines speaks to media
Sports

Sherrone Moore Accused of 'Stalking' and 'Attacking' Woman in 911 Dispatch Audio

The ex-Michigan University football coach was detained on Wednesday in connection to an assault investigation.

Joshua Espinoza219 days ago
Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines speaks during the 2022 Big Ten Conference Football Media Day
Sports

Jim Harbaugh and Wife Willing to Raise Baby If Michigan Players or Staff Experience Unplanned Pregnancy

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh reiterated his stance on abortion, saying he and his wife "will take that baby” if players or staff experience an unintended pregnancy.

Brad Callas1453 days ago
This is a photo of Juwan Howard.
Sports

Michigan Coach Juwan Howard Reportedly Suspended After Sparking Brawl

Michigan Wolverines men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will reportedly receive a suspension for the remainder of the regular season by the university.

Jose Martinez1607 days ago
Jon Vaughn, former University of Michigan and former NFL football player, speaks at a press conference
Sports

Former Michigan Football Star Will Continue Protests Over Sex Abuse After Settlement

Jon Vaughn, who played for the Wolverines in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s before joining the NFL, claims the school's $490 million settlement isn’t enough.

Brenton Blanchet1637 days ago
Nike Dunk Low 'Michigan' 2021 DD1391-700 Pair
Sneakers

'Michigan' Nike Dunk Lows Get an Official Release Date

The Nike Dunk Low is reportedly releasing in the classic 'Michigan' colorway in June 2021. Click here for a detailed look and additional details.

Victor Deng1885 days ago
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Nike Dunk High SP 'Michigan' CZ8149 700 Pair
Sneakers

The 'Michigan' Dunk High Is Releasing Earlier Than Expected

Continuing a recent trend, the classic 'Michigan' colorway of the Nike Dunk High is expected to return in September 2020 for $120.

Brandon Richard2133 days ago
Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan(L) goes up for a basket against Juwan Howard
Sports

Juwan Howard Remembers When Michael Jordan Gave Him a Place to Stay in L.A.

Juwan Howard recounted a story that showed the more humane side of MJ.

Xavier Hamilton2572 days ago
fab five
Sports

Jalen Rose Thinks Fab Five Feuding Is Over Now That Juwan Howard Is Coaching Michigan

Rose thinks that he and Chris Webber can put their bad blood aside.

Alex Galbraith2613 days ago
Heat Asst. Coach Juwan Howard
Sports

Juwan Howard Expected to be Named Michigan's Next Head Coach

One of Michigan's iconic Fab Five freshman will make his return as Juwan Howard is expected to be hired as the school's head basketball coach.

Xavier Hamilton2615 days ago
Robert 'Tractor' Traylor in 2005
Sports

Clippers Broadcasters Take Jab at Robert 'Tractor' Traylor, Forgetting He Died

Clippers broadcasters apologize for joke about Robert 'Tractor' Traylor, who died in 2011.

Gavin Evans2698 days ago
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