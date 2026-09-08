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Every Nike and Adidas Kobe Bryant Signature Sneaker, Ranked
From his early Adidas signatures like The Kobe and KB8, to Nike like the Kobe 4 and Kobe 8, we've ranked each of Kobe Bryant's signature models.
Complete Guide to Air Jordan 11 Colorways
From the 'Space Jam' to the 'Bred' to the 'Concord,' here's a complete history of the Air Jordan 11.
March's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates
From the 'White Cement Reimagined' Jordan 3 to the 'Pine Green' Nike SB x Air Jordan 4, here are the most important Air Jordan releases for March 2023.
February's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates
From the 'Black White' Jordan 1 High '85 to the 'Playoffs' Jordan 13, here are the most important Air Jordan release dates you need to know about in February.
Metro Boomin Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Metro Boomin goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at A Ma Maniere in Atlanta and talks about how he thinks St. Louis started the Air Force 1 trend o
What Does Adidas Do With Kanye? Can Nike Fight Resellers? | The Complex Sneakers Podcast
The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, they go in depth on Kanye West’s disagreements with Adidas,
October's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates
From the 'Starfish' Air Jordan 1 High to the 'Black Canvas' Air Jordan 4, here are the most important Air Jordan release dates of October 2022.
Langston Galloway on NBA Sneaker Deals, Camping Out, and Making His Own Shoes | The Complex Sneakers Podcast
The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, they're joined by the NBA's Langston Galloway to talk about
August's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates
From the 'Citrus' Air Jordan 7 to the 'Dark Iris' Air Jordan 3, here are August's most important Air Jordan release dates you need to know about.
These Sold-Out Sneakers Will be Available Again For Retail
Sole Collector and Complex are back with another Sole Sunday event taking place in June 2022. Click here to learn more about how you can participate.
March's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates
From the 'Playoffs' Air Jordan 12 to the 'University Blue' Air Jordan 6, here are the most important Air Jordan releases you need to know about in March 2022.
February's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates
From the Air Jordan 12 'Playoffs' to the Air Jordan 1 High 'Brotherhood,' here are all the Air Jordan release dates you need to know about for February 2022.
December's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates
From the 'Cool Grey' Air Jordan 11 to the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 1 High, here are all the Air Jordan release dates you need to know about for December 2021.
November's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates
From the Off-White x Air Jordan 2 to the 'Animal Instinct' Air Jordan 11, here are all the Air Jordan release dates you need to know about for November 2021.
Reebok To Launch Three More Pairs of Beatniks
Reebok is set to launch a three-pair 'PrimaLoft Pack' of Beatniks in their warmest iteration yet as its final drop of the Fall/Winter 2021 season.
October's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates
From the 'Orange Blaze' Air Jordan 5 to the 'Pine Green' Air Jordan 3, here are all the Air Jordan release dates you need to know about for October 2021.
September's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates
From the Air Jordan 36 'First Light' to the women's exclusive Air Jordan 4 'Shimmer,' here are the most important release dates for September 2021.
August's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates
From the Fragment x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low to the 'Lightning' Air Jordan 4, here are the most important Air Jordan release dates for August 2021.