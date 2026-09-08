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Sole Collector

Joined February 2016 | 13189 posts
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Latest Stories

From Adidas to Nike, Every Kobe Bryant Signature Sneaker, Ranked

Every Nike and Adidas Kobe Bryant Signature Sneaker, Ranked

From his early Adidas signatures like The Kobe and KB8, to Nike like the Kobe 4 and Kobe 8, we've ranked each of Kobe Bryant's signature models.

Sole Collector27 days ago
Air Jordan 11 'Concord,' Air Jordan 11 'Legend Blue,' Air Jordan 11 'Bred,' Air Jordan 11 'Space Jam'

Complete Guide to Air Jordan 11 Colorways

From the 'Space Jam' to the 'Bred' to the 'Concord,' here's a complete history of the Air Jordan 11.

Sole Collector237 days ago
Air Jordan Release Dates March 2023

March's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

From the 'White Cement Reimagined' Jordan 3 to the 'Pine Green' Nike SB x Air Jordan 4, here are the most important Air Jordan releases for March 2023.

Sole Collector1296 days ago
Air Jordan Release Dates February 2023

February's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

From the 'Black White' Jordan 1 High '85 to the 'Playoffs' Jordan 13, here are the most important Air Jordan release dates you need to know about in February.

Sole Collector1325 days ago
Metro Boomin Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Metro Boomin Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Metro Boomin goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at A Ma Maniere in Atlanta and talks about how he thinks St. Louis started the Air Force 1 trend o

Sole Collector1383 days ago
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What Does Adidas Do With Kanye? Can Nike Fight Resellers? | The Complex Sneakers Podcast

What Does Adidas Do With Kanye? Can Nike Fight Resellers? | The Complex Sneakers Podcast

The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, they go in depth on Kanye West’s disagreements with Adidas,

Sole Collector1428 days ago
Air Jordan Release Dates October 2022

October's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

From the 'Starfish' Air Jordan 1 High to the 'Black Canvas' Air Jordan 4, here are the most important Air Jordan release dates of October 2022.

Sole Collector1446 days ago
Langston Galloway on NBA Sneaker Deals, Camping Out, and Making His Own Shoes | The Complex Sneakers

Langston Galloway on NBA Sneaker Deals, Camping Out, and Making His Own Shoes | The Complex Sneakers Podcast

The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, they're joined by the NBA's Langston Galloway to talk about

Sole Collector1463 days ago
Air Jordan Release Dates August 2022

August's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

From the 'Citrus' Air Jordan 7 to the 'Dark Iris' Air Jordan 3, here are August's most important Air Jordan release dates you need to know about.

Sole Collector1509 days ago
Sole Sunday Sole Collector June 2022

These Sold-Out Sneakers Will be Available Again For Retail

Sole Collector and Complex are back with another Sole Sunday event taking place in June 2022. Click here to learn more about how you can participate.

Sole Collector1560 days ago
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Air Jordan Release Dates March 2022

March's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

From the 'Playoffs' Air Jordan 12 to the 'University Blue' Air Jordan 6, here are the most important Air Jordan releases you need to know about in March 2022.

Sole Collector1662 days ago
Air Jordan Release Dates February 2022

February's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

From the Air Jordan 12 'Playoffs' to the Air Jordan 1 High 'Brotherhood,' here are all the Air Jordan release dates you need to know about for February 2022.

Sole Collector1689 days ago
Air Jordan Release Dates December 2021

December's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

From the 'Cool Grey' Air Jordan 11 to the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 1 High, here are all the Air Jordan release dates you need to know about for December 2021.

Sole Collector1751 days ago
Air Jordan Release Dates November 2021

November's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

From the Off-White x Air Jordan 2 to the 'Animal Instinct' Air Jordan 11, here are all the Air Jordan release dates you need to know about for November 2021.

Sole Collector1782 days ago
Reebok Beatnik PrimaLoft Pack

Reebok To Launch Three More Pairs of Beatniks

Reebok is set to launch a three-pair 'PrimaLoft Pack' of Beatniks in their warmest iteration yet as its final drop of the Fall/Winter 2021 season.

Sole Collector1805 days ago
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Air Jordan Release Dates October 2021

October's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

From the 'Orange Blaze' Air Jordan 5 to the 'Pine Green' Air Jordan 3, here are all the Air Jordan release dates you need to know about for October 2021.

Sole Collector1813 days ago
Air Jordan Release Date September 2021

September's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

From the Air Jordan 36 'First Light' to the women's exclusive Air Jordan 4 'Shimmer,' here are the most important release dates for September 2021.

Sole Collector1843 days ago
Air Jordan Release Dates

August's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

From the Fragment x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low to the 'Lightning' Air Jordan 4, here are the most important Air Jordan release dates for August 2021.

Sole Collector1872 days ago

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