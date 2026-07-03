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Surveillance camera with blue sky
Life

Michigan Landlord Allegedly Caught Having Sex Inside Tenant's Apartment

The landlord was requested to provide repairs in the tenant's apartment.

Jaelani Turner-Williams59 days ago
Sherrone Moore Gets Probation for Alleged Crimes
Sports

Sherrone Moore Avoids Jail After Plea Deal in Michigan Case

Inside the judge’s warning, the plea deal that dropped felony charges, and the fallout that ended Sherrone Moore’s Michigan coaching career.

Bernadette Giacomazzo94 days ago
Jarvis Butts
Life

Michigan Man Dies by Suicide Following 35 to 60-Year Prison Sentence for Murder, Assault

Jarvis Butts pleaded guilty to multiple charges in six different cases.

tara mahadevan114 days ago
Sherrone Moore wearing a navy blue Michigan Wolverines cap and vest, looking focused.
Sports

Ex-Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Reaches Plea Deal, Felony Charge Dropped

The former Michigan football coach will plead no contest to two misdemeanors tied to a former staff member, avoiding trial on domestic-related felony counts.

Mark Elibert134 days ago
Michigan DA Sues Betting App Kalshi for Allegedly Trying to Skirt Gambling Laws
Sports

Michigan AG Sues Kalshi, Says Its Sports Prediction Markets Are Illegal Betting

Inside the case against Kalshi, the prediction market backed by star athletes and accused of running unlicensed online gambling in Michigan.

Bernadette Giacomazzo134 days ago
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Sherrone Moore's Alleged Affair Partner Loses Michigan Contract
Sports

Sherrone Moore’s Alleged Affair Partner No Longer Working at Michigan

A Michigan staff member tied to the controversy involving former football coach Sherrone Moore is no longer working for the university.

Bernadette Giacomazzo135 days ago
Judge Orders Sherrone Moore Case Hearing Over Due Process Violations
Sports

Judge Orders Hearing in Sherrone Moore Case After Calling Out 'Glaring Omission'

Defense lawyers say key facts were not disclosed to the magistrate. Now an evidentiary hearing could reshape the criminal case against the ex-Michigan coach.

Bernadette Giacomazzo149 days ago
Donald Trump in a suit and red tie, speaking in an industrial setting with blurred background.
Life

Donald Trump Flips Off Worker Who Appears to Call Him ‘Pedophile Protector’ During Factory Visit

The president was seemingly heckled while touring the Detroit Ford F-150 plant.

Alex Ocho186 days ago
Sherrone Moore Reportedly Had a 'Long History' of Domestic Violence Against Staffer, Police Say
Sports

Sherrone Moore Accused of ‘Long History of Domestic Violence' in Court Testimony

Police testimony alleges Sherrone Moore had a 'long history' of domestic violence, according to court records.

Bernadette Giacomazzo213 days ago
Michigan Athletic Department Under Investigation into Potential Sherrone Moore Cover-Up
Sports

Michigan Athletic Department Under Investigation After Sherrone Moore Firing

The university has launched an external review examining how the situation involving Sherrone Moore was handled.

Bernadette Giacomazzo215 days ago
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Mia Sorety in a fluffy bucket hat and Sherrone Moore in a blue cap with an "M" logo, both looking in different directions.
Sports

OnlyFans Model Mia Sorety Details Alleged DM Exchanges With Former Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore

Sorety denies sex-for-tickets rumors while confirming friendly Instagram exchanges with the ex–Michigan coach.

Mark Elibert216 days ago
Sherrone Moore
Sports

Sherrone Moore Seemingly Deletes His Instagram Page After OnlyFans Model Claim

Former University of Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore was facing new claims relating to his Instagram page.

Jessica Mcbride217 days ago
Sherrone Moore
Sports

Sherrone Moore's Wife Kelli Moore Shared Major Concern Before His Arrest

Sherrone Moore has been married to his wife, Kelli Moore, since 2015, and they have three kids together.

Jessica Mcbride217 days ago
Sherrone Moore.
Sports

Paige Shiver's Salary Rose 55% as Executive Assistant to Michigan's Sherrone Moore

Paige Shiver saw a big boost in pay when she worked as the executive assistant to now-fired University of Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore.

Jessica Mcbride217 days ago
Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines speaks to media during the post game press conference after a college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Sports

Ex-Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Accused of Hush Payments, Showing Up at Staffer’s Home With Knife

Moore was fired from his position as head coach at Michigan University earlier this week for an alleged "inappropriate relationship."

Joe Price218 days ago
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Two men side by side: Ryan Clark in a fur-collared coat and red scarf, and Sherrone Moore in a Michigan cap and jacket.
Sports

Ryan Clark Suggests Sherrone Moore's Actions Will Make It Harder for Future Black Coaches

The former University of Michigan head coach was fired after he had an alleged affair with an employee.

Joe Price218 days ago
OnlyFans Star Mia Sorety Claims Embattled Coach Sherrone Moore 'Slid Into Her DMs'
Sports

OnlyFans Star Mia Sorety Claims Coach Sherrone Moore Was ‘All in My DMs’

Mia Sorety is speaking out about her alleged DM interactions with Sherrone Moore amid the coach’s ongoing controversy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo219 days ago
Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines speaks to media
Sports

Sherrone Moore Accused of 'Stalking' and 'Attacking' Woman in 911 Dispatch Audio

The ex-Michigan University football coach was detained on Wednesday in connection to an assault investigation.

Joshua Espinoza219 days ago

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