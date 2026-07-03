The family of the 6-year-old Michigan boy who was shot in the arm outside his neighbors' home when retrieving his bike has filed a $4 million lawsuit.tara mahadevan
Featured
A nurse who worked at a VA hospital in Michigan was arrested and charged with stealing COVID-19 immunization cards from the hospital and selling them.tara mahadevan
A nutritional index recently released by the University of Michigan ranks foods based on minutes gained or lost of “healthy” life per serving.Brenton Blanchet
The incident, which is reported to have occurred late last month in Michigan, resulted in Kim Scott being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.Trace William Cowen