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Paige Shiver Sues University of Michigan, Claims $12M Sherrone Moore Probe Findings Are Being Hidden
Ex-staffer Paige Shiver says Michigan is hiding key records from its $12M probe into the Moore scandal. Now she’s asking a judge to force them out.
Sherrone Moore's Ex-Assistant Claims Former U-M Coach Had 'Complete Control' Over Her
Paige Shiver has broken her silence one week after Moore was sentenced to 18 months of probation.
The 10 Best NBA Prospects in the Final Four
From Keaton Wagler to Braylon Mullins, the Final Four is stacked with future NBA stars.
Judge Orders Hearing in Sherrone Moore Case After Calling Out 'Glaring Omission'
Defense lawyers say key facts were not disclosed to the magistrate. Now an evidentiary hearing could reshape the criminal case against the ex-Michigan coach.
Sherrone Moore Claims He's Innocent, Wants Home Invasion and Stalking Charges Dropped
The former Michigan coach's attorney believes "false and misleading statements" have been made about her client.
New Details in Sherrone Moore Firing Reveal 'Dishonesty During Investigation'
FOIA records show Michigan cited both an inappropriate relationship and untruthful statements in terminating the former football coach for cause.
Sherrone Moore's Wife Claimed He Was 'Suicidal' in Newly Released 911 Call
A 911 dispatcher revealed that Sherrone Moore’s wife, Kelli, called after claiming her husband was ‘suicidal’ following the loss of his job.
OnlyFans Model Denies Story of Sherrone Moore Offering Season Tickets in Exchange for Foursome Sex
Mia Sorety claimed that the story, published by Outkick, was "false," and that her "ex assistant" was responsible for the whole thing.
Sherrone Moore Seemingly Deletes His Instagram Page After OnlyFans Model Claim
Former University of Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore was facing new claims relating to his Instagram page.
Sherrone Moore's Wife Kelli Moore Shared Major Concern Before His Arrest
Sherrone Moore has been married to his wife, Kelli Moore, since 2015, and they have three kids together.
Paige Shiver's Salary Rose 55% as Executive Assistant to Michigan's Sherrone Moore
Paige Shiver saw a big boost in pay when she worked as the executive assistant to now-fired University of Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore.
Sherrone Moore's Alleged Lover Reportedly Still Employed at University of Michigan
The former Michigan Wolverines head coach was relieved of his duties after it was claimed he had an "inappropriate relationship" with the woman.
OnlyFans Model Says Sherrone Moore DM'd Her After His Release From Jail: 'He Is Really Pissed At Me'
The bizarre saga of Sherrone Moore takes another strange turn.
Sherrone Moore Accused of 'Stalking' and 'Attacking' Woman in 911 Dispatch Audio
The ex-Michigan University football coach was detained on Wednesday in connection to an assault investigation.
Jordan Brand Gifts Schools New Air Jordan 5 PEs
Jordan Brand gifted six schools new player-exclusive Air Jordan 5s ahead of this year's NCAA March Madness Tournament. Click here for a detailed look.
Study Shows Vaping THC Could Be Riskier for Teens’ Health Than Vaping Nicotine or Smoking
A new study shows that vaping cannabis may be worse for teenagers than smoking weed and cigarettes or vaping tobacco, potentially leading to lung injuries.
Univ. of Michigan-Dearborn Apologizes for 'Non-POC' Race Discussion Group
The University of Michigan-Dearborn came under fire for a virtual cafe where non-POC and POC would be separated into groups to talk about race.
Sasha Obama Will Reportedly Attend the University of Michigan
The Obama's youngest daughter was spotted around campus.