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Latest Stories

Sherrone Moore's Ex-Assistant Sues the University of Michigan
Sports

Paige Shiver Sues University of Michigan, Claims $12M Sherrone Moore Probe Findings Are Being Hidden

Ex-staffer Paige Shiver says Michigan is hiding key records from its $12M probe into the Moore scandal. Now she’s asking a judge to force them out.

Bernadette Giacomazzo13 days ago
(L-R) Sherrone Moore and Paige Shiver.
Sports

Sherrone Moore's Ex-Assistant Claims Former U-M Coach Had 'Complete Control' Over Her

Paige Shiver has broken her silence one week after Moore was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Jose Martinez92 days ago
Keaton Wagler drives to the basket during an Illinois-Penn State game in January 2026.
Bets

The 10 Best NBA Prospects in the Final Four

From Keaton Wagler to Braylon Mullins, the Final Four is stacked with future NBA stars.

Ian Stonebrook114 days ago
Judge Orders Sherrone Moore Case Hearing Over Due Process Violations
Sports

Judge Orders Hearing in Sherrone Moore Case After Calling Out 'Glaring Omission'

Defense lawyers say key facts were not disclosed to the magistrate. Now an evidentiary hearing could reshape the criminal case against the ex-Michigan coach.

Bernadette Giacomazzo156 days ago
Sherrone Moore.
Sports

Sherrone Moore Claims He's Innocent, Wants Home Invasion and Stalking Charges Dropped

The former Michigan coach's attorney believes "false and misleading statements" have been made about her client.

Jaelani Turner-Williams183 days ago
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New Details in Sherrone Moore Firing Reveal 'Dishonesty During Investigation'
Sports

New Details in Sherrone Moore Firing Reveal 'Dishonesty During Investigation'

FOIA records show Michigan cited both an inappropriate relationship and untruthful statements in terminating the former football coach for cause.

Bernadette Giacomazzo188 days ago
Sherrone Moore's Wife Claimed Her Husband Was 'Suicidal' in Newly Released 911 Call
Sports

Sherrone Moore's Wife Claimed He Was 'Suicidal' in Newly Released 911 Call

A 911 dispatcher revealed that Sherrone Moore’s wife, Kelli, called after claiming her husband was ‘suicidal’ following the loss of his job.

Bernadette Giacomazzo215 days ago
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 29: Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines arrives before a college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 10: Mia Sorety arrives at SI The Party at XS nightclub at Encore Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sports

OnlyFans Model Denies Story of Sherrone Moore Offering Season Tickets in Exchange for Foursome Sex

Mia Sorety claimed that the story, published by Outkick, was "false," and that her "ex assistant" was responsible for the whole thing.

Jaelani Turner-Williams224 days ago
Sherrone Moore
Sports

Sherrone Moore Seemingly Deletes His Instagram Page After OnlyFans Model Claim

Former University of Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore was facing new claims relating to his Instagram page.

Jessica Mcbride224 days ago
Sherrone Moore
Sports

Sherrone Moore's Wife Kelli Moore Shared Major Concern Before His Arrest

Sherrone Moore has been married to his wife, Kelli Moore, since 2015, and they have three kids together.

Jessica Mcbride224 days ago
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Sherrone Moore.
Sports

Paige Shiver's Salary Rose 55% as Executive Assistant to Michigan's Sherrone Moore

Paige Shiver saw a big boost in pay when she worked as the executive assistant to now-fired University of Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore.

Jessica Mcbride224 days ago
Sherrone Moore.
Sports

Sherrone Moore's Alleged Lover Reportedly Still Employed at University of Michigan

The former Michigan Wolverines head coach was relieved of his duties after it was claimed he had an "inappropriate relationship" with the woman.

Jaelani Turner-Williams224 days ago
Mia Sorety and Sherrone Moore
Sports

OnlyFans Model Says Sherrone Moore DM'd Her After His Release From Jail: 'He Is Really Pissed At Me'

The bizarre saga of Sherrone Moore takes another strange turn.

Shawn Setaro224 days ago
Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines speaks to media
Sports

Sherrone Moore Accused of 'Stalking' and 'Attacking' Woman in 911 Dispatch Audio

The ex-Michigan University football coach was detained on Wednesday in connection to an assault investigation.

Joshua Espinoza226 days ago
Air Jordan 5 PE 2021 March Madness
Sneakers

Jordan Brand Gifts Schools New Air Jordan 5 PEs

Jordan Brand gifted six schools new player-exclusive Air Jordan 5s ahead of this year's NCAA March Madness Tournament. Click here for a detailed look.

Victor Deng1956 days ago
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vaping weed
Life

Study Shows Vaping THC Could Be Riskier for Teens’ Health Than Vaping Nicotine or Smoking

A new study shows that vaping cannabis may be worse for teenagers than smoking weed and cigarettes or vaping tobacco, potentially leading to lung injuries.

tara mahadevan1969 days ago
Horace H. Rackham Building At The University Of Michigan.
Life

Univ. of Michigan-Dearborn Apologizes for 'Non-POC' Race Discussion Group

The University of Michigan-Dearborn came under fire for a virtual cafe where non-POC and POC would be separated into groups to talk about race.

Jose Martinez2144 days ago
sasha obama
Life

Sasha Obama Will Reportedly Attend the University of Michigan

The Obama's youngest daughter was spotted around campus.

Alex Galbraith2522 days ago

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