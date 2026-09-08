Victor Deng Portrait

Victor Deng

Joined May 2023 | 1757 posts
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Latest Stories

Nike Kobe 6 'Reverse Grinch,' Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 990v6, Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 'Brick by Brick,' Air Jordan 14 'Ferrari'

The Best Red Sneakers of All Time, Ranked

Where do Nigel Sylvester's 'Brick by Brick' Air Jordan 4 and the 'Reverse Grinch' Nike Kobe 6 rank?

Victor Deng147 days ago
Levi's x Nike Air Max 95 in Black

The Best Levi's x Nike and Air Jordan Sneaker Collabs, Ranked

Levi's x Air Jordan 3? Levi's x Nike Air Max 95? Here's how we ranked them.

Victor Deng218 days ago
Best Signature Basketball Sneakers of 2025

Best Signature Basketball Sneakers of 2025

Converse Shai 001? Nike LeBron 23? Adidas AE2? Here's how we ranked them.

Victor Deng302 days ago
off white x nike the ten collection

Ranking All of the Off-White x Nike Sneakers by Virgil Abloh

From the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 'Sail' to Air Jordan 1 'The Ten,' here are all the Nike x Off White sneakers ranked from worst to best, by Complex.

Victor Deng427 days ago
Air Jordan 1 Black Toe Reimagined

'Black Toe' Air Jordan 1 High Releases Next Week

Here's where you can buy the upcoming 'Black Toe' Air Jordan 1 retro.

Victor Deng591 days ago
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Close-up of a hand holding a sneaker from @trophyroomstore. Text reads, "Twin 15's in the back of the old school lot, but you know it ain't dumb enough."

This Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low Is Limited to 1,000 Pairs

Here's how to enter the raffle.

Victor Deng815 days ago
A pair of white high-top sneakers with a red Nike swoosh and accents displayed on a plain background

'Metallic Burgundy' Air Jordan 1 Releases This Month

The original colorway returns for the first time since 1985.

Victor Deng826 days ago
A pair of Air Jordan 3 sneakers with white and red detailing

The 'Chicago' Air Jordan 2/3 Hybrid Is Available Now

Here's how you can buy a pair.

Victor Deng871 days ago

JJJJound's Adidas Samba Collab Drops Next Week

Here's how to buy a pair.

Victor Deng911 days ago
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nike dunk low plum 2020 cu1726 500 pair

'Plum' Nike Dunk Low Is Restocking Soon

Available for the first time since 2020.

Victor Deng922 days ago
A pair of white and blue Air Jordan sneakers against a blue background

Official Look at This Year's 'Powder Blue' Air Jordan 9

The original colorway returns this month.

Victor Deng923 days ago

These Made-in-Italy Air Jordan 1s Drop This Month

This 'Wings' collection includes Jordan 1s that cost $975.

Victor Deng923 days ago

The Final Social Status x Nike Attack Drops Next Month

Here's how to buy the 'Status Symbol' colorway.

Victor Deng933 days ago

Drake's Nocta x Nike Air Zoom Drive Collab Drops This Week

Here's how to buy the 'Summit White' colorway.

Victor Deng940 days ago
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Pair of green high-top sneakers against an orange background

Here's How to Buy the 'Olive' Air Jordan 5

The popular colorway returns in March.

Victor Deng941 days ago
Sotheby's The Dynasty Collection

Michael Jordan's Championship Air Jordans Just Sold for $8 Million

As part of Sotheby's The Dynasty Collection.

Victor Deng958 days ago

How to Buy the 'Galaxy' Nike KD 4 Retro

Returning for the first time since 2012.

Victor Deng959 days ago

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