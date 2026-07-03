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A man with glowing purple eyes, looking intently. Wearing a gray shirt, in a dimly lit setting.
Pop Culture

Marvel Drops New ‘Wonder Man’ Trailer Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

All eight episodes of 'Wonder Man' begin streaming on Disney+ on January 27.

Alex Ocho197 days ago
Edgar Wright at speaking event
Pop Culture

‘Shaun of the Dead’ Director Explains Why He Walked Away From ‘Ant-Man’

The filmmaker opened up about the creative differences with Marvel that led him to leave his planned 'Ant-Man' film.

Richard Chachowski240 days ago
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23: (l-R) Boots Riley and Tessa Thompson, winners of Best First Feature for 'Sorry to Bother You,' pose during the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 23, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.
Pop Culture

Tessa Thompson On Boots Riley Almost Dropping Her for Being 'Too Visible'

The actress was nearly dropped from 'Sorry to Bother You' after being cast in 'Thor: Ragnarok.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams258 days ago
Jeremy Renner
Pop Culture

Jeremy Renner Says Jonathan Majors Getting Dropped from Marvel 'Sucks'

Marvel cut ties with Majors after he was convicted of assault in 2023.

tara mahadevan269 days ago
Tom Holland in a Spider-Man suit, holding a web line, with a focused expression. Background shows a building facade.
Pop Culture

Tom Holland Says His ‘Spider-Man’ Suit Gets ‘Musty,’ and He Gets a New One Every Two Weeks

The 24-year-old is currently in production for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'

Alex Ocho311 days ago
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(L-R) Beau DeMayo and Kevin Feige.
Pop Culture

'X-Men 97' Writer Beau DeMayo Addresses 'Final Straws' With Kevin Feige and MCU

DeMayo alleges that Feige didn't support 'X-Men 97' and declined to throw a wrap party for the show.

Jaelani Turner-Williams335 days ago
Kevin Feige on stage at San Diego Comic-Con, wearing a black jacket and a blue cap with a "4" logo, holding a microphone.
Pop Culture

Kevin Feige Says MCU X-Men Movie Will Feature All New Actors

Kevin Feige spilled some tea about the future of the MCU.

Mark Elibert362 days ago
Ryan Reynolds at a red carpet event, wearing a black suit and white shirt, with "Deadpool" and "Wolverine" signage in the background.
Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Developing 'Deadpool' and 'X-Men' Team-Up Film

The star is reportedly in the early working stages on an ensemble film.

Alex Ocho439 days ago
Cast of 'Thunderbolts*'
Pop Culture

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Didn't Know The Rizzler Before Taking Picture

“He was dressed like Red Guardian, so I told him to show me your moves."

Trey Alston440 days ago
Sebastian Stan
Pop Culture

Sebastian Stan Says 'Hot Tub Time Machine' Residuals Kept Him Afloat Until MCU Role

Stan would go on to land the role of James "Bucky" Barnes / Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

tara mahadevan449 days ago
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Avengers: Doomsday Cast
Pop Culture

Marvel Unveils Star-Studded 'Avengers: Doomsday' Cast as 'X-Men' Join the MCU

The upcoming crossover event will bring mutants, Avengers, and the Fantastic Four together at last.

Alex Ocho478 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Elizabeth Olsen attends the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Elizabeth Olsen Says Doing Marvel Movies Gives Her 'Insurance' to ‘Choose Other Jobs'

In continuously working for Marvel, the 'WandaVision' actress called it a "choice" during the Vulture Festival.

Jaelani Turner-Williams605 days ago
Ryan Reynolds wearing glasses and a dark shirt, and Channing Tatum in a black suit, both posing at events.
Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds Praises Channing Tatum as Gambit, Says Marvel Execs Are 'Obsessed'

Tatum was once set to lead his own 'Gambit' movie until Disney's acquisition of Fox shelved it.

Alex Ocho617 days ago
Left: *NSYNC speak onstage the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Right: Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool dancing.
Pop Culture

NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” Returns to Charts Thanks to 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Dance

The now-infamous opening to 'Deadpool vs. Wolverine' helped bring the iconic boy band's Y2K-era hit back to the charts.

Alex Ocho703 days ago
Tatiana Maslany in a blue dress on the left; She-Hulk and Megan Thee Stallion twerking in office attire on the right
Pop Culture

Tatiana Maslany on She-Hulk Twerking Alongside Megan Thee Stallion: ‘Greatest Moment of My Life’

The Canadian actress starred in Disney+'s "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

Alex Ocho752 days ago
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Jacob Batalon in a floral coat at a premiere event; Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield talking on a film set
Pop Culture

Jacob Batalon Talks About Taking Discreet Photo of All Three Spider-Men: 'It Still Scares Me'

The 27-year-old actor described taking the photo of Tom Holland meeting past Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on set.

Alex Ocho776 days ago

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