Zendaya Wears $16,000 Jacob & Co. Earrings at 'Spider-Man' Mexico City Event

Zendaya brought a couture-level chic look to the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Mexico City fan event this week. The actress appeared at Aztlán Feria de Chapultepec on Monday (July 20) in an all-black Ashi Studio Spring 2026 Couture gown, styled by Law Roach. The intricate high-neck piece showed smooth silk crepe met with a textured embroidered panel, and a web knit design that stretched across the bodice and down one sleeve. The look was accented by Jacob & Co.'s Web Collection earrings, featuring radiant 7-7.5mm white pearls and 3.62 carats of round-cut diamonds set into a black rhodium-plated white gold web structure.

Makeup artist Ernesto Casillas gave Zendaya a high bouffant updo with baby bangs, possibly a nod to the actress’ upcoming portrayal of late pop vocalist Ronnie Spector in musical biopic Be My Baby.

Zendaya has been a repeated muse of Jacob & Co. during the Spider-Man press cycle. At the NYC photocall on July 17 at Edge at Hudson Yards, the entertainer paired spiderweb-shaped pendant earrings from the brand with a Vetements Spring/Summer 2027 menswear suit.