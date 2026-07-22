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Zendaya Wears $16,000 Jacob & Co. Earrings at 'Spider-Man' Mexico City Event

The 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' star wore an Ashi Studio Spring 2026 couture gown and Jacob & Co.'s Web Collection jewelry for the occasion.

Zendaya laughs as she gives an interview during the "Spiderman: Brand New Day" fan event at Aztlan Feria de Chapultepec on July 20, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Image via Eloisa Sanchez/Getty Images

Zendaya brought a couture-level chic look to the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Mexico City fan event this week.

The actress appeared at Aztlán Feria de Chapultepec on Monday (July 20) in an all-black Ashi Studio Spring 2026 Couture gown, styled by Law Roach. The intricate high-neck piece showed smooth silk crepe met with a textured embroidered panel, and a web knit design that stretched across the bodice and down one sleeve.

The look was accented by Jacob & Co.'s Web Collection earrings, featuring radiant 7-7.5mm white pearls and 3.62 carats of round-cut diamonds set into a black rhodium-plated white gold web structure.

Makeup artist Ernesto Casillas gave Zendaya a high bouffant updo with baby bangs, possibly a nod to the actress’ upcoming portrayal of late pop vocalist Ronnie Spector in musical biopic Be My Baby.

Zendaya has been a repeated muse of Jacob & Co. during the Spider-Man press cycle. At the NYC photocall on July 17 at Edge at Hudson Yards, the entertainer paired spiderweb-shaped pendant earrings from the brand with a Vetements Spring/Summer 2027 menswear suit.

The acterss’ promotional roll in 2026 has included with the third and final season of HBO’s Euphoria, which concluded in May; A24 dark comedy movie The Drama; and The Odyssey, which was released on July 17.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth film in the franchise for Zendaya's MJ opposite Tom Holland's Peter Parker, opens July 31.

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