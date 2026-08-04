Zendaya's Most Unforgettable 2026 Red Carpet Looks, From 'The Drama' to 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Zendaya has had a year like no one else, ensuring a near-constant presence across film and TV that’s set to continue through at least late December thanks to the shrewdly timed rollout of Dune: Part Three.
To put it all in perspective, consider this: Since April, the Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actor has helped lead three straight critical successes to box office glory—The Drama, The Odyssey, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day—while simultaneously closing the door on Euphoria’s Rue Bennett.
Along the way, she’s continued to display her proven penchant for magnetic red carpet style, a skill she’s finely honed alongside longtime stylist Law Roach.
Below, we take a closer look at some of Zendaya’s most memorable 2026 looks. As Dunecember draws closer, we can no doubt expect new additions to this list.
Zendaya wears Vivienne Westwood and Chopard for The Drama premiere
Where: Los Angeles
When: March 17
Zendaya wears Giorgio Armani and Louis Vuitton for The Drama premiere
Where: Rome
When: March 26
Zendaya wears Schiaparelli and Tiffany & Co. for The Drama premiere
Where: New York City
When: April 2
Zendaya wears Ashi Studio and Chopard for Euphoria premiere
Where: Los Angeles
When: April 7, 2026
Zendaya wears Louis Vuitton and Rolex for Spider-Man: Brand New Day event
Where: Amsterdam
When: June 17
Zendaya wears Coach for Spider-Man: Brand New Day fan event
Where: Berlin
When: June 22
Zendaya wears Louis Vuitton for Spider-Man: Brand New Day fan event
Where: Berlin
When: June 22
Zendaya wears Giorgio Armani and Tiffany & Co. for Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere
Where: Rome
When: June 23
Zendaya wears Schiaparelli and Chopard for The Odyssey premiere
Where: London
When: July 6
Zendaya wears Givenchy for The Odyssey premiere
Where: Paris
When: July 7
Zendaya wears Matières Fécales and Chopard for The Odyssey premiere
Where: New York City
When: July 14
Zendaya wears Ashi Studio for Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere
Where: Mexico City
When: July 20
Zendaya wears Ashi Studio for Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere
Where: Los Angeles
When: July 27
Zendaya wears Tamara Ralph and MOUAWAD for Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere
Where: London
When: July 29