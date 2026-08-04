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Zendaya's Most Unforgettable 2026 Red Carpet Looks, From 'The Drama' to 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Zendaya has been on an incredible run while promoting 'Euphoria,' 'The Drama,' 'The Odyssey,' and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'

Zendaya in a glamorous white gown at a Spider-Man event, standing in front of a cityscape backdrop.
Image via Getty/Jeff Spicer/Sony Pictures

Zendaya has had a year like no one else, ensuring a near-constant presence across film and TV that’s set to continue through at least late December thanks to the shrewdly timed rollout of Dune: Part Three.

To put it all in perspective, consider this: Since April, the Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actor has helped lead three straight critical successes to box office glory—The Drama, The Odyssey, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day—while simultaneously closing the door on Euphoria’s Rue Bennett.

Along the way, she’s continued to display her proven penchant for magnetic red carpet style, a skill she’s finely honed alongside longtime stylist Law Roach.

Below, we take a closer look at some of Zendaya’s most memorable 2026 looks. As Dunecember draws closer, we can no doubt expect new additions to this list.

Zendaya wears Vivienne Westwood and Chopard for The Drama premiere

Where: Los Angeles

When: March 17

Zendaya wears Giorgio Armani and Louis Vuitton for The Drama premiere

Where: Rome

When: March 26

Zendaya wears Schiaparelli and Tiffany & Co. for The Drama premiere

Where: New York City

When: April 2

Zendaya wears Ashi Studio and Chopard for Euphoria premiere

Where: Los Angeles

When: April 7, 2026

Zendaya wears Louis Vuitton and Rolex for Spider-Man: Brand New Day event

Where: Amsterdam

When: June 17

Zendaya wears Coach for Spider-Man: Brand New Day fan event

Where: Berlin

When: June 22

Zendaya wears Louis Vuitton for Spider-Man: Brand New Day fan event

Where: Berlin

When: June 22

Zendaya wears Giorgio Armani and Tiffany & Co. for Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere

Where: Rome

When: June 23

Zendaya wears Schiaparelli and Chopard for The Odyssey premiere

Where: London

When: July 6

Zendaya wears Givenchy for The Odyssey premiere

Where: Paris

When: July 7

Zendaya wears Matières Fécales and Chopard for The Odyssey premiere

Where: New York City

When: July 14

Zendaya wears Ashi Studio for Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere

Where: Mexico City

When: July 20

Zendaya wears Ashi Studio for Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere

Where: Los Angeles

When: July 27

Zendaya wears Tamara Ralph and MOUAWAD for Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere

Where: London

When: July 29

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