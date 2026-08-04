Zendaya's Most Unforgettable 2026 Red Carpet Looks, From 'The Drama' to 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Zendaya has had a year like no one else, ensuring a near-constant presence across film and TV that’s set to continue through at least late December thanks to the shrewdly timed rollout of Dune: Part Three.

To put it all in perspective, consider this: Since April, the Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actor has helped lead three straight critical successes to box office glory—The Drama, The Odyssey, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day—while simultaneously closing the door on Euphoria’s Rue Bennett.

Along the way, she’s continued to display her proven penchant for magnetic red carpet style, a skill she’s finely honed alongside longtime stylist Law Roach.