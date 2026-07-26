Marvel Officially Announces 'Black Panther 3' With Ryan Coogler Returning to Direct

Marvel Studios made it official at San Diego Comic-Con today, announcing Black Panther 3 with Ryan Coogler back in the director's chair and a December 15, 2028 release date locked in.

Kevin Feige and Coogler broke the news together during Marvel's Hall H panel, where returning cast members Letitia Wright and Winston Duke joined David Jonsson on stage. Marvel's official X account confirmed: "Ryan Coogler returns to Marvel Studios to direct Black Panther 3, only in theaters December 15, 2028."