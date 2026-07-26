Marvel Officially Announces 'Black Panther 3' With Ryan Coogler Returning to Direct

Marvel Studios made it official at San Diego Comic-Con today, announcing Black Panther 3 with Ryan Coogler back in the director's chair and a December 15, 2028 release date locked in.
Kevin Feige and Coogler broke the news together during Marvel's Hall H panel, where returning cast members Letitia Wright and Winston Duke joined David Jonsson on stage. Marvel's official X account confirmed: "Ryan Coogler returns to Marvel Studios to direct Black Panther 3, only in theaters December 15, 2028."
Jonsson, widely recognized for his turn as android "Andy" in Alien: Romulus and his work on HBO's Industry, is set to play a grown-up version of T'Challa's son, the character briefly introduced at the close of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. That film revealed that Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa had a young son with Nakia, played by Lupita Nyong'o.
Speaking in Hall H, Jonsson addressed the audience directly: "Thank you to this amazing family that I have the honor and the privilege, the blessing to join... Believe me, the honor is entirely mine."
Coogler arrives at the film fresh off an Oscar win for Best Original Screenplay for Sinners.
Black Panther 3 will be shot and screened in 70mm large format, a significant production commitment for a Marvel Studios release.
The same Marvel panel today also confirmed Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider in a forthcoming film directed by Shawn Levy.