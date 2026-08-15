As Marvel heads into the release of Avengers: Doomsday, the anticipation is rising. Between the Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office and all of this impending Doom (heh), you’d think that “superhero fatigue” was a load of nonsense. It was very real, but Marvel Studios is clearly trying to make you forget it with the slate they are building, which is leaner than in years past, for a few reasons.

One is, frankly, no matter how dope those Disney+ series and movies were, excess is still excess. Giving these projects more time to breathe should also lend more weight to the MCU-shattering events Marvel is heading into. These feel like win-win scenarios, but that also requires Marvel sticking the landing.

So, what went down during Marvel’s portion of the D23 Expo this year? We got new looks at both VisionQuest and Avengers: Doomsday, plus the long-awaited reveal of Marvel’s X-Men cast. We’ve assembled it all in one place; here’s everything Marvel Studios announced at the 2026 D23 Expo.