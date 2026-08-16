Simu Liu Calls 'Avengers: Doomsday' a 'Little Indie Feature' in Hilarious Teaser Post

Simu Liu is playing the underdog card for one of the biggest films ever made.

The actor took to X to share the teaser poster for Avengers: Doomsday, framing the Marvel Cinematic Universe juggernaut as a scrappy passion project in need of word-of-mouth buzz.

"Please help me support this little indie feature im a part of! it secured a theatrical release in december and we all worked really hard on it. please help us spread the word!!" Liu wrote on Sunday (Aug. 16).