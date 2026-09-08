Kia Turner

Joined November 2024 | 14 posts
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Latest Stories

Joe in a blue suit stands against a decorative background with star patterns, looking directly at the camera.

The 10 Best Joe Songs of All Time, Ranked

Ahead of his VERZUZ showdown with Donell Jones, we're ranking the 10 best songs from Joe's three-decade run as one of R&B's smoothest, most reliable hitmakers.

Kia Turner34 days ago
Four young men in coordinated outfits, wearing beige vests and red tops, pose together. They have various headwear and accessories.

The 10 Best B2K Songs of All Time, Ranked

As B2K gears up to face off against Pretty Ricky in the latest VERZUZ, we look back at their best songs of all time.

Kia Turner85 days ago
Tyrese Gibson performing on stage in a white suit and gold scarf, holding a microphone, smiling against a purple-lit background. Tyrese is set to face off against Tank in the latest VERZUZ.

The 10 Best Tyrese Songs, Ranked

With Tyrese's VERZUZ with Tank coming up, we ranked the 10 best songs in the soulful singer's career.

Kia Turner178 days ago
Clipse on stage with red lighting, holding microphones, wearing dark clothing and beanies. Large red letters in the background.

The 30 Best Rap Songs of 2025

The best rap songs of 2025 feature tracks from Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Doechii, Yeat, and more.

Kia Turner277 days ago
A collage of four images labeled "Best of 2025," featuring Kehlani in a chair, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Karol G

The 50 Best Songs of 2025

From comeback singles from Justin Bieber and the Clipse to breakouts from newcomers like EsDeeKid and Olivia Dean, these are the best songs of 2025.

Kia Turner280 days ago
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Chadwick Boseman in a black tuxedo at an event, standing against a backdrop with logos.

Chadwick Boseman's Best Roles Ranked: From 'Black Panther' to 'Ma Rainey'

From playing icons like Jackie Robinson and James Brown to becoming the MCU's Black Panther, these are Chadwick Boseman's most unforgettable performances.

Kia Turner301 days ago
A person resembling Michael Jackson in a red jacket with a group of people in the background.

6 Things the Michael Jackson Biopic Can't Afford to Get Wrong

From the allegations to the artistry, 'Michael' faces impossible expectations. Here's what the biopic must do to honor the King of Pop's legacy.

Kia Turner310 days ago
A musician with braided hair sings into a microphone while playing the keyboard, with a drummer in the background.

The 20 Best D'Angelo Songs, Ranked

D’Angelo’s genius was undeniable. Though he released only three albums, the singer, who died at 51, left behind a remarkable catalogue of music.

Kia Turner336 days ago
A collage of Clipse in various outfits, including shirts with text "PATTY CAKE MAN" and "I'M YOUR PUSHA," posing in different settings.

Clipse Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best

From their classic debut 'Lord Willin' to their latest album 'Let the Lord Sort ‘Em Out', we ranked every Clipse project, from worst to best.

Kia Turner426 days ago
Doechii holding a mic wearing a big black suit.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Doechii’s 'Alligator Bites Never Heal'

Doechii’s rise has been fueled by her Grammy Award-winning mixtape, 'Alligator Bites Never Heal.' Here are some facts you probably didn’t know about this modern-day classic.

Kia Turner503 days ago
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Drake performing on stage, surrounded by smoke, wearing a black shirt and holding a microphone.

The 25 Best Hip-Hop Beat Switches of All Time

From modern-day classics by Drake and Travis Scott to golden-era masterpieces from Ice Cube and Eazy-E, here are the best beat switches of all time.

Kia Turner517 days ago
Two people in large fur outfits pose in front of curved skyscrapers at night, surrounded by snow.

How '$exy' is PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake’s New Album?

PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake's collaborative album showcases the two artists in their element: talking confidently and hitting on girls.

Kia Turner580 days ago
Collage of four artists with "Best of 2024" text. Features Kendrick Lamar, Earl Sweatshirt, Drake, and Doechii

The 20 Best Rap Verses Of 2024

From Drake to Kendrick Lamar to Tierra Whack, here are the best rap verses of 2024.

Kia Turner633 days ago
Kendrick Lamar sitting in a chair, wearing a blue hoodie and cap, reading a book titled "How to Pimp a Butterfly," with bikes in the background.

All the Style References in Kendrick Lamar’s “Squabble Up” Video, Explained

From Kendrick’s Dodger blue hoodie to 'Soul Train' and Bay Area Hyphy attire, here are all the fashion references that nod to LA and West Coast pride.

Kia Turner660 days ago

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