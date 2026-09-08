Kia Turner
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The 10 Best Joe Songs of All Time, Ranked
Ahead of his VERZUZ showdown with Donell Jones, we're ranking the 10 best songs from Joe's three-decade run as one of R&B's smoothest, most reliable hitmakers.
The 10 Best B2K Songs of All Time, Ranked
As B2K gears up to face off against Pretty Ricky in the latest VERZUZ, we look back at their best songs of all time.
The 10 Best Tyrese Songs, Ranked
With Tyrese's VERZUZ with Tank coming up, we ranked the 10 best songs in the soulful singer's career.
The 30 Best Rap Songs of 2025
The best rap songs of 2025 feature tracks from Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Doechii, Yeat, and more.
The 50 Best Songs of 2025
From comeback singles from Justin Bieber and the Clipse to breakouts from newcomers like EsDeeKid and Olivia Dean, these are the best songs of 2025.
Chadwick Boseman's Best Roles Ranked: From 'Black Panther' to 'Ma Rainey'
From playing icons like Jackie Robinson and James Brown to becoming the MCU's Black Panther, these are Chadwick Boseman's most unforgettable performances.
6 Things the Michael Jackson Biopic Can't Afford to Get Wrong
From the allegations to the artistry, 'Michael' faces impossible expectations. Here's what the biopic must do to honor the King of Pop's legacy.
The 20 Best D'Angelo Songs, Ranked
D’Angelo’s genius was undeniable. Though he released only three albums, the singer, who died at 51, left behind a remarkable catalogue of music.
Clipse Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best
From their classic debut 'Lord Willin' to their latest album 'Let the Lord Sort ‘Em Out', we ranked every Clipse project, from worst to best.
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Doechii’s 'Alligator Bites Never Heal'
Doechii’s rise has been fueled by her Grammy Award-winning mixtape, 'Alligator Bites Never Heal.' Here are some facts you probably didn’t know about this modern-day classic.
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Beat Switches of All Time
From modern-day classics by Drake and Travis Scott to golden-era masterpieces from Ice Cube and Eazy-E, here are the best beat switches of all time.
How '$exy' is PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake’s New Album?
PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake's collaborative album showcases the two artists in their element: talking confidently and hitting on girls.
The 20 Best Rap Verses Of 2024
From Drake to Kendrick Lamar to Tierra Whack, here are the best rap verses of 2024.
All the Style References in Kendrick Lamar’s “Squabble Up” Video, Explained
From Kendrick’s Dodger blue hoodie to 'Soul Train' and Bay Area Hyphy attire, here are all the fashion references that nod to LA and West Coast pride.