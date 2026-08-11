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Drake Responds to Wayno Criticizing His Dating Stream: 'This You Reviewing Marvel?'

Wayno previously said he was "disappointed" with Drake for doing his "corny" 20-v-1 dating show.

Rapper Drake is seen courtside during first half a game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on January 13, 2025 in Toronto, Canada.
Cole Burston / Stringer via Getty Images

Drake is laughing off Wayne “Wayno Clark after he criticized the rapper for his “corny” 20-v-1 dating stream on Kick.

In a post shared on his Instagram Stories, Drake publicly called out Wayno after he suggested he was “disappointed” in him for hosting the stream.

“This you last week reviewing Marvel?????” Drake wrote alongside a screenshot showing Wayno in an appearance on the For All the Nerds podcast, in which they discuss all things comic book movies and TV shows. “Returning guest??? Never too old for some joy gang take it easeeeee 😂.”

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube page, Wayno spoke about Drake’s dating stream and expressed his disappointment with the rapper.

“Now, I had this conversation with Charlamagne years ago… We was basically debating who would be the closest artist to Jay-Z,” Wayno said, as seen in the clip below. “And I said Drake. Charlamagne was like, ‘Nah, you buggin, n***a.’ And I’m like, ‘How? Drake would be the person that is closest to Jay in terms of his career’ … I feel like 20-v-1 is some shit that the CIA put into the hood to destroy us, same as crack.”

He said he “never thought in a million years” he would see Drake engage in online dating show content.

“Is this a serious 20-v-1? Nah, I don’t think Drake was on there looking for love, nor do I think 20-v-1s are about people looking for love, it’s just content,” he continued. “But it does expose a lot about people who do them, right? … In terms of growth, people look at Drake as an artist, that, not only has he achieved a lot, but he’s damn near 40 years old. He should talk about certain things, he should be doing certain things in life… As a fan of Drake’s music, I was totally disappointed to see a n***a do a 20-v-1, even playing-wise.”

He suggested that if he incorporated the idea into a music video, it could have been fun, but as it stands, he thought the whole thing was “corny.”

Drake’s dating stream quickly went viral on social media, especially a certain moment that showed him softly barking at a self-described “goth baddie.”

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