Steve Lacy Accidentally Revealed the Secret Villain in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Steve Lacy walked the red carpet at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day world premiere and may have spoiled one of the biggest Marvel secrets in years.

At the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday night, Lacy was interviewed by streamer Valkyrae on the official red carpet livestream. She asked the singer which character he was most excited to see in the film—specifically "without spoiling anything." His answer landed like a grenade.

"Jean. I like Jean. She's the villain, but there's a reason to her madness. I like her. I like her character," Lacy said.

When Valkyrae asked him if he had just shared a spoiler, Lacy appeared to pull back: "I like her. I like her character. I don't know why."

The clip spread across X within the hour, with Sadie Sink trending shortly after. Fans immediately linked "Jean" to Jean Grey, the iconic X-Men telekinetic mutant, and to Sink, whose character had been shielded from press throughout the entire marketing campaign. Lacy attended the premiere because his song "oh yeah?" appears on the film's soundtrack.