Ryan Gosling Is the MCU's Ghost Rider, With Shawn Levy Directing the 2028 Film

Ryan Gosling is officially Johnny Blaze. Marvel Studios confirmed the casting at its Hall H panel during San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, capping a long-rumored pursuit with one of the more theatrical reveals in recent convention memory.

Kevin Feige kicked things off with a setup: journalist Josh Horowitz called out from the crowd asking about Gosling, and Feige responded by walking the actor right onto the stage to a revving motorcycle sound cue. Fans who had waited, in some cases more than a day, to secure a seat reportedly erupted.

Gosling addressed the crowd after taking the stage. "Wow. Is this really happening?" he said. "As you know, this is a character I've wanted to play for a very long time. But if we're really going to do this, there's only one director who can do it." He then named Shawn Levy, who will helm the standalone film. A Ghost Rider logo and title treatment was unveiled shortly after.