Marvel Unveils New 'X-Men' Cast at D23: Adam Driver, Inde Navarette, Maya Boyd, and More

Marvel has revealed the cast for its 2028 X-Men reboot, with a lineup that features some names you knew, and some you didn't.

On Friday (August 14), Marvel's Kevin Feige took to the stage at D23 to reveal several rising and popular actors who will be stepping into the iconic roles of the world’s favorite superpowered mutants.

Sadie Sink will be returning as Jean Grey after playing her in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and she’ll be joined by Christopher Abbot as Professor X, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Maya Boyd as Storm, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, and Obsession star Inde Navarrette as Rogue.

In a surprising announcement, actor Adam Driver, who wasn’t at the expo, appeared onscreen to let the world know that he’ll be playing the villainous Mr. Sinister, who will, undoubtedly, give the X-Men hell when the film releases on May 5, 2028.