Marvel Unveils New 'X-Men' Cast at D23: Adam Driver, Inde Navarette, Maya Boyd, and More

Key Takeaways
- Marvel used D23 to unveil the main cast of its 2028 X-Men reset, with Sadie Sink returning as Jean Grey alongside Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Maya Boyd as Storm, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, and Inde Navarrette as Rogue.
- Adam Driver appeared via video to confirm he'll play the villainous Mr. Sinister, who will face off against the new team when the film hits theaters on May 5, 2028.
- Marvel also showed a new Avengers: Doomsday trailer, teasing Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom raising an army of Sentinels for revenge and dropping the line to Thor: "Hell answers to me," as he blocks Stormbreaker with two fingers.
Marvel has revealed the cast for its 2028 X-Men reboot, with a lineup that features some names you knew, and some you didn't.
On Friday (August 14), Marvel's Kevin Feige took to the stage at D23 to reveal several rising and popular actors who will be stepping into the iconic roles of the world’s favorite superpowered mutants.
Sadie Sink will be returning as Jean Grey after playing her in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and she’ll be joined by Christopher Abbot as Professor X, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Maya Boyd as Storm, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, and Obsession star Inde Navarrette as Rogue.
In a surprising announcement, actor Adam Driver, who wasn’t at the expo, appeared onscreen to let the world know that he’ll be playing the villainous Mr. Sinister, who will, undoubtedly, give the X-Men hell when the film releases on May 5, 2028.
It's been a long time since the X-Men have assembled on screen; the last time was in 2019 for X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Several X-Men characters (from Fox's previous movies) are expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday when the movie arrives in theaters on December 18.
Speaking of, a trailer for the new Avengers film was also unveiled Friday at D23, showcasing just how much havoc Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is going to inflict on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The trailer reveals that Doom is seeking revenge for something that happened to his wife and son, and he can be seen raising an army of Sentinel robots to attack a large number of Marvel superheroes.
The most epic part of the trailer comes when Doom tells Thor: "Hell answers to me," after blocking an attack from the god’s axe, Stormbreaker, with two fingers.
For more information about Marvel’s full reveals at D23, including the upcoming series VisionQuest, check out Complex's full breakdown here.