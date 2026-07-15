Kim Kardashian Spends $285,000 on 1973 Ford Bronco for Her Idaho Mountain Home

Kim Kardashian has added another luxury vehicle to her collection, but this one is more about rustic charm than exotic performance. The reality star and entrepreneur recently purchased a 1973 Ford Bronco from Florida-based Velocity Restorations, spending approximately $285,000 on the custom-built classic SUV, per TMZ. According to reports, Kardashian chose the vintage vehicle specifically for use at her summer home in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. After being delivered Los Angeles several weeks ago, the Bronco was transported to Idaho, where Kardashian recently shared photos of it parked outside of her lakeside retreat on Instagram.

The purchase reportedly came after Kardashian was introduced to Velocity Restorations through her brother-in-law, Travis Barker, who is also a customer of the company. Rather than waiting through the builder's usual 14 to 16-week production schedule, Kardashian was able to purchase a model that was already completed and ready for immediate delivery. Finished in a forest green exterior, the Bronco blends vintage styling with modern upgrades. Inside, it features a Ranger Brown interior, ProCar high-back seats, a wood steering wheel, a Tuffy center console, and a vintage-style air conditioning system. The cabin also skips carpeting for a more rugged feel, while the rear passengers ride under an open-air section behind the driver's covered seating area. Although it looks like a classic Bronco from the outside, the SUV has been modernized beneath the surface. Velocity Restorations pairs the original chassis with a Ford Performance 5.0-liter Coyote V8, producing 460 horsepower, and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Current 1973 Bronco models from Velocity typically sell in the mid-$270,000 range, making Kardashian's reported $285,000 purchase one of the builder's more customized builds.

The Bronco arrives as Kardashian continues spending much of the summer in Idaho with her family. In recent weeks, she has shared glimpses of lake outings, dirt bike rides, and wakeboarding adventures from Coeur d'Alene alongside her four children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—as well as boyfriend and Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton.