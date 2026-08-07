GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Julian Newman Says His Sister's Alleged Sex Tape Leak Will Make Her 'Bigger Than Kim K'

The social media influencer posted a YouTube video blaming Jaden's ex-boyfriend for an alleged private video leak.

Key Takeaways

  • Julian Newman posted a YouTube video addressing alleged leaked sex videos of his sister Jaden, calling the situation "unfortunate," blaming her ex-boyfriend, and insisting "it ain't her fault."
  • While saying he hasn't watched the clips and doesn't want his sister "out here looking like that," he repeatedly claims the leak will only boost her fame and wealth, predicting she'll be "bigger than Kim K" and comparing her trajectory to Kim Kardashian's rise after her 2007 sex tape.
  • Julian dismisses online trolls as "real life weirdos," argues that many famous women have had private content leaked, and says Jaden — now a college player at Cal State LA and a millionaire influencer — is upset but ultimately "ain't worried" about the controversy.

Julian Newman, the former youth basketball star turned social media influencer, has addressed a leaked sex tape that is alleged to feature his sister, Jaden Newman.

In a YouTube video shared on Tuesday (August 4), as seen above, Julian said that he's been getting a lot of "weird" messages from people in his DMs letting him know about the alleged footage of his sister having sexual intercourse.

"On a real note, bro, that wasn’t even her fault, bro," he said near the start of the video. "It’s an unfortunate situation. … She ain’t out here lying on her back, bro. You know what I’m saying? Just fucking anybody. Like, she probably ain't going to like me [saying] this, but that's an ex-boyfriend who did that."

He said that he’s not sure about the "backstory" about his sister and her ex-boyfriend, but he's certain that he’s the one behind the alleged leak. "And I mean, I don’t know if he understood how famous she was, how famous we is, or what," he continued. "Because y’all can’t leave me alone. I can imagine what it's [like] for her. It’s not even her fault… But, you know, to look at the brighter side of things, on a positive note, she going to be bigger than Kim K, man. Like, for real. It’s y’all just gassing her up!"

Besides the Kim Kardashian comparison, referring to her sex tape with Ray J that became infamous, Julian questioned why people were asking him whether he's seen it. "I don’t really care. Do I want my sister out there looking like that? No, of course," he added. "But ain’t her fault. And she not the only female out there… Everybody famous has been leaked to be honest. And it’s probably always an ex-boyfriend. … This just made her more rich. You going to make her Kim K level… Bigger than that!"

The Newmans went viral during their varsity basketball careers as elementary school kids, and have gone on to gain millions of followers on social media. Jaden currently plays for the Cal State Los Angeles Golden Eagles. Despite the leak, Julian insisted that his sister is rich and "ain’t worried" about the leak.

Related Stories

Kathelina with curly hair wearing a white shirt sits against a plain wall.
Pop Culture

Streamer Kathelina Apologizes for Affair With Cousin After Ex Found Out by Looking at Cat Camera

The Twitch streamer posted a 12-minute YouTube video responding to Kenneth Odigbo's viral exposé, admitting to infidelity while leveling serious allegations against him.

Mark Elibert59 days ago
Jeremy Lin Says His Name Was On Kim Kardashian's Radar During Peak Linsanity Years
Sports

Jeremy Lin Finally Explains the Wild Kim Kardashian Rumor From His ‘Linsanity’ Era

On Pablo Torre’s podcast, Lin said the Knicks blocked a request tied to Kim Kardashian at the height of his 2012 NBA superstardom.

Bernadette Giacomazzo58 days ago
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, and Tracy Morgan sit courtside at a basketball game, engaging in conversation and enjoying the event.
Pop Culture

Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift Embrace at Knicks Game Despite Kim Kardashian Feud

The two shared a friendly postgame hug at Madison Square Garden years after Swift’s public fallout with Jenner’s sister, Kim Kardashian.

Helen Storms58 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
StyleSavannah James Hermès Incident Leads to Store Employee Being Fired
4
MusicASAP Rocky Credits 6ix9ine for Uniting Bloods and Crips, 6ix9ine Responds
5
MusicKATSEYE's Sophia Laforteza Announces Mental Health Hiatus: 'This Decision Wasn't Easy'
6
LifeEric Adams Shares Shirtless Thirst Trap of Him Holding a Cucumber: ‘Eat Your Vegetables!’

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App