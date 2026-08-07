Julian Newman Says His Sister's Alleged Sex Tape Leak Will Make Her 'Bigger Than Kim K'

Julian Newman, the former youth basketball star turned social media influencer, has addressed a leaked sex tape that is alleged to feature his sister, Jaden Newman.

In a YouTube video shared on Tuesday (August 4), as seen above, Julian said that he's been getting a lot of "weird" messages from people in his DMs letting him know about the alleged footage of his sister having sexual intercourse.

"On a real note, bro, that wasn’t even her fault, bro," he said near the start of the video. "It’s an unfortunate situation. … She ain’t out here lying on her back, bro. You know what I’m saying? Just fucking anybody. Like, she probably ain't going to like me [saying] this, but that's an ex-boyfriend who did that."

He said that he’s not sure about the "backstory" about his sister and her ex-boyfriend, but he's certain that he’s the one behind the alleged leak. "And I mean, I don’t know if he understood how famous she was, how famous we is, or what," he continued. "Because y’all can’t leave me alone. I can imagine what it's [like] for her. It’s not even her fault… But, you know, to look at the brighter side of things, on a positive note, she going to be bigger than Kim K, man. Like, for real. It’s y’all just gassing her up!"

Besides the Kim Kardashian comparison, referring to her sex tape with Ray J that became infamous, Julian questioned why people were asking him whether he's seen it. "I don’t really care. Do I want my sister out there looking like that? No, of course," he added. "But ain’t her fault. And she not the only female out there… Everybody famous has been leaked to be honest. And it’s probably always an ex-boyfriend. … This just made her more rich. You going to make her Kim K level… Bigger than that!"