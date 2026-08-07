Julian Newman Says His Sister's Alleged Sex Tape Leak Will Make Her 'Bigger Than Kim K'

Key Takeaways
- Julian Newman posted a YouTube video addressing alleged leaked sex videos of his sister Jaden, calling the situation "unfortunate," blaming her ex-boyfriend, and insisting "it ain't her fault."
- While saying he hasn't watched the clips and doesn't want his sister "out here looking like that," he repeatedly claims the leak will only boost her fame and wealth, predicting she'll be "bigger than Kim K" and comparing her trajectory to Kim Kardashian's rise after her 2007 sex tape.
- Julian dismisses online trolls as "real life weirdos," argues that many famous women have had private content leaked, and says Jaden — now a college player at Cal State LA and a millionaire influencer — is upset but ultimately "ain't worried" about the controversy.
Julian Newman, the former youth basketball star turned social media influencer, has addressed a leaked sex tape that is alleged to feature his sister, Jaden Newman.
In a YouTube video shared on Tuesday (August 4), as seen above, Julian said that he's been getting a lot of "weird" messages from people in his DMs letting him know about the alleged footage of his sister having sexual intercourse.
"On a real note, bro, that wasn’t even her fault, bro," he said near the start of the video. "It’s an unfortunate situation. … She ain’t out here lying on her back, bro. You know what I’m saying? Just fucking anybody. Like, she probably ain't going to like me [saying] this, but that's an ex-boyfriend who did that."
He said that he’s not sure about the "backstory" about his sister and her ex-boyfriend, but he's certain that he’s the one behind the alleged leak. "And I mean, I don’t know if he understood how famous she was, how famous we is, or what," he continued. "Because y’all can’t leave me alone. I can imagine what it's [like] for her. It’s not even her fault… But, you know, to look at the brighter side of things, on a positive note, she going to be bigger than Kim K, man. Like, for real. It’s y’all just gassing her up!"
Besides the Kim Kardashian comparison, referring to her sex tape with Ray J that became infamous, Julian questioned why people were asking him whether he's seen it. "I don’t really care. Do I want my sister out there looking like that? No, of course," he added. "But ain’t her fault. And she not the only female out there… Everybody famous has been leaked to be honest. And it’s probably always an ex-boyfriend. … This just made her more rich. You going to make her Kim K level… Bigger than that!"
The Newmans went viral during their varsity basketball careers as elementary school kids, and have gone on to gain millions of followers on social media. Jaden currently plays for the Cal State Los Angeles Golden Eagles. Despite the leak, Julian insisted that his sister is rich and "ain’t worried" about the leak.