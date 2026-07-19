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Kylie Jenner Pays Tribute to Her Late Grandmother With Throwback Family Photos

Mary Jo Shannon, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, died last week at 91.

Kylie Jenner
Image via Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner has paid tribute to her late grandmother with a few heartfelt pictures on her Instagram Stories.

Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, died on Thursday (July 16) at 91, and on Sunday, Kylie posted throwback images that depicted the matriarch happily posing with family.

The posts arrived as the wider Kardashian-Jenner family shared an outpouring of tributes across social media. Khloé Kardashian posted a clip from the family's reality show capturing a tearful moment between Kylie Jenner and Shannon, while Kourtney Kardashian Barker shared a throwback photo of her grandmother on her own profile.

Kris Jenner, 70, announced her mother's death in a lengthy Instagram tribute.

"Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ," she wrote. "There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye. My mom was the heart of our family."

In the post, Jenner described the values Shannon passed down to her children and grandchildren.

"She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted," she wrote. "She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments."

Jenner closed her tribute on a personal note.

"There is not a part of me that isn't shaped by you," she wrote. "And if I have done anything right in this world, it's because I spent my life trying to live in a way that would make you proud."

Kim Kardashian's tribute ran equally deep. In a post on Instagram, she called Shannon her "best friend," "gossip buddy," and "forever twin," and credited her grandmother with teaching her about running a business.

"You gave me my very first job at your store in San Diego and taught me lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence that I've carried with me ever since," Kardashian wrote.

She closed the post with a knowing joke: "I know you are up in heaven, looking at all of our Instagram posts of you from your sneaky finsta account you would always use lol."

Natalie Zettel, the daughter of Shannon’s late daughter Karen Houghton, also paid tribute.

"My Dear sweet grandmother, you are finally reunited with mommy and papa Harry," Zettel wrote. "I'm heartbroken that you're gone. My best friend, my Graham Crackers. I love you so much. You started it all."

Shannon was born Mary Jo Campbell on July 26, 1934, in Arkansas. She is survived by Jenner, six grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

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