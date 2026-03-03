Sports jerseys cemented their place in pop culture years ago, thanks to people like Jay-Z, Dipset, Fabolous, and others rocking them like a uniform in the 2000s. It seemed like no jersey was off limits, as long as it could be coordinated with the right hat, a matching pair of kicks, and fit about four sizes too large.
For many, the aughts was the height of throwback jersey hysteria, but jerseys still have a place in many people’s wardrobes, and they aren’t just being worn to games. When you step out for the first summer barbecue, or you just want to support your favorite player the next time you leave the house, remember that throwbacks still turn heads.
Mitchell & Ness still reigns supreme as the throwback jersey authority, but other options have arisen. Some prefer the nostalgia of rocking vintage Champion NBA jerseys from the ‘90s instead. There are also a handful of companies producing replicas these days that nod to iconic jerseys in pop culture history, such as Will Smith’s Bel-Air Academy jersey from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air or the Mighty Ducks jerseys worn by the squad in the popular Disney franchise.
Recently, UNDEFEATED and Born X Raised partnered with Complex and Fanatics on a series of jerseys to celebrate the World Baseball Classic.
You don't even necessarily need to be a big sports fan to wear a jersey anymore. Movements like blokecore that bubbled up on social media had thousands of people embracing soccer jerseys. The jersey trend has also led to brands making mesh tops a key part of their spring/summer collections. Now, if you don't have a favorite team, you can just rep your favorite label.
Whether you copped that new Diallo jersey or finally splurged on the Vince Carter throwback that you've always wanted, you might be in search of some styling inspiration on how to rock it. Take some tips on How to Wear Jerseys, According to Your Favorite Celebrities.
Shop the full World Baseball Collection featuring UNDEFEATED and Born X Raised here.
Drake
Tip: The hockey jersey/hoodie combo is undefeated.
While sitting courtside at the Air Canada Centre back in 2018, Drake showed up in a Humboldt Broncos jersey to honor the junior Canadian hockey team that was the victim of a tragic bus accident that killed 16 a week prior. While we love the touching tribute, there is also some styling advice to take away from this one. Hockey jerseys usually fit roomier so it's easy to toss a hoodie on underneath. Not only does it look good every time, it will guarantee warmth in the wintertime. You can always keep the rest of the fit cozy with black track pants and some runners. Sidenote, remember Drizzy's short-lived Adidas era?
Jay-Z
Tip: Try to rep your hometown team as much as possible.
We know that a lot of people wear jerseys strictly for aesthetic purposes. They have no idea what team or player they are repping. They just love the fit or color. We get it. There are plenty of incredible throwback jerseys that we admire for those reasons. But please, if you have a favorite team, try to keep their jerseys at the top of the rotation as much as possible. And please, don't mix in a rival team either. For instance, a New Yorker should NEVER wear a Red Sox jersey. An Eagles fan would be banned from the city if they wore a throwback Emmitt Smith Cowboys jersey. While we don't necessarily recommend you get a custom jersey with your name on it (we actually think this is horrible), Hov does have the right idea by repping the Brooklyn Nets here.
Rihanna
Tip: Try to stick to one piece of team gear at a time, even at the game.
Rihanna’s fandom of LeBron James is well-documented. Never shy about supporting the best player in the world, here she paired her yellow Lakers LeBron jersey with a pair of jeans and her Puma Fenty high heels. The takeaway here is that you don't always need to drape yourself in team colors. Trust us, we totally understand tossing on a jersey, matching hat, and maybe even some sneakers on gameday. But you don't always have to look like a superfan. Sometimes it's best to let the jersey do the talking and keep the rest of the fit more subtle.
Travis Scott
Tip: Unless you're playing shortstop, leave that baseball jersey unbuttoned.
Baseball jerseys are a go-to summer option. The mesh makes them breathable. They pair well with shorts or baggy cargo pants. Please, just keep those buttons unbuttoned. If you aren't playing nine innings, there's no really reason to fasten them. Toss a black or white tee underneath and you're good to go.
Fabolous
Tip: Throwbacks will always be king. Invest in some vintage jerseys.
Insane size aside, Fab's Pro Bowl jersey is amazing. Those Reebok-era NFL jerseys were special. As much as we love Mitchell & Ness' quality recreations of our favorite throwbacks, sometimes an actual vintage jersey can be even better. Plus, depending on what you're looking for, you can typically find them for much cheaper than a Mitchell & Ness authentic.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Tip: Layering allows you to wear your favorite jerseys in any season.
The best dressed player in the NBA isn’t just tossing on a basketball jersey on the court every night. While casually rocking a tank top anywhere besides a beachfront isn’t the easiest thing to do, this recent SGA tunnel fit shows off the importance of layering. By tossing on a thermal underneath, he was able to show some love to Allen Iverson with a clean vintage Syracuse Nationals jersey in the middle of winter. Keep some long sleeves like this in your closet and you’ll be able to show off your basketball jersey collection, no matter the weather forecast.
ASAP Rocky
Tip: Make sure to keep an eye on what your favorite brands are cooking up.
Nothing beats a jersey of your favorite player or team, but you don't need to be a diehard sports fan to keep one in your closet. Jerseys have become very trendy, so plenty of brands are making their own versions these days. They may not all be as good as this amazing vintage Jordan Brand baseball jersey that Rocky is wearing, but they're solid nonetheless. And yes, we know we suggested you never button up your baseball jersey, but every rule has exceptions.
Playboi Carti
Tip: Wear it backwards.
Before anyone gets all up in arms, we know that Carti was not the first person to do this. However, he definitely brought it to the attention of a new generation during his rollout for Music. Of course, don't always rock your jerseys Kriss Kross style, but don't hesitate to give it a shot. Just make sure the player you're wearing is worth showing off on your chest. No bench players.
Lil Yachty
Tip: A jersey is an easy way to add a pop of color to your outfit.
Jerseys come in almost every color. If you're struggling to find a way to incorporate more colors into your wardrobe, a jersey can be an easy way to do it. The possibilities are endless. Yachty has always done this well. Look back at some of his past fits if you need even more inspiration.
Kim Kardashian
Tip: Make sure to explore all of the vintage soccer kits.
There is an endless amount of soccer kits from around the world. You are bound to find the right one if you do some digging. Plus, the soccer jersey silhouette just looks great whether you want to rock it oversized like Kim K in this photo or a bit more form fitting in true blokecore fashion.