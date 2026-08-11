A 27-year-old man was arrested after breaking into the Hidden Hills estate of Kim Kardashian over the weekend.

According to reports, the suspect was taken into custody around 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 9 at the $60 million property, which resides in a gated community in the Santa Monica Mountains near the Calabasas. The reality television star and her four children, shared with Kanye West, were not at the home and were staying at a nearby rental while the home undergoes renovations, per The California Post.

Local deputies responded following reports of a suspect breaking in and removing items from the premises, along with taking a joyride around the neighborhood in a Lexus owned by an employee of Kardashian. The man was arrested for burglary and car theft and taken into custody without incident.

The man was booked into LA County Jail and was being held without bail as of Monday afternoon. While formal charges have not been announced, the incident is in the preliminary stage of investigation, as shared by LASD Sgt. Chris Soderlund.

Kardashian purchased the 15,667-square-foot Hidden Hills estate, which includes eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a home theater, and a gym, for $20 million in 2014, which she moved into three years later. The SKIMS mogul owns multiple homes around the California area, along with an Idaho property.