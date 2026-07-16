Longtime Kardashian-Jenner Bodyguard Mason Haynes Dead at 52

According to E! News , Haynes spent years working in celebrity close protection, becoming a trusted member of the Kardashian-Jenner security team during some of the family's highest-profile years. Beyond the Kardashians, his client list included Lewis Hamilton, Charlie Puth, Kevin Hart, Nicki Minaj, and Kanye West.

The longtime bodyguard who helped protect Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and several other A-list celebrities has died. Mason Haynes was killed in a road traffic accident on July 4, just two days before his 53rd birthday.

His name became part of one of Hollywood's most infamous security stories after he was assigned to Kardashian's protection team during the 2016 armed robbery in Paris, when masked thieves stole millions of dollars’ worth of jewelry from the reality star.

Speaking about the incident in a 2018 interview, Haynes acknowledged the ordeal but declined to reveal details.

"Most prominently you'd have to talk about the Paris robbery on Kim Kardashian," he said. "Although I can't go into much detail about that, I was part of that team, and that incident was simply a set of unfortunate circumstances which led to something bad happening."

The case remained in the spotlight for years before eight of the 10 defendants were convicted in 2025. After the verdict, Kardashian described the robbery as "the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family," while adding that she believed "in the power of growth and accountability" and prayed "for healing for all."

Following Haynes' death, his employer, Trojan Security UK, paid tribute on Instagram alongside a photo of him with Kris Jenner: "We would like to pay homage to an absolute legend in the Close Protection game. Big Mason. Gone too soon. Rest easy and fly high Brother."