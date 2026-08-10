Kim Kardashian's Hidden Hills Home Hit in New Burglary Scare

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to Kardashian’s Hidden Hills home shortly before 4 p.m. after security guards reported seeing a man loading items into a vehicle, according to KTLA . Deputies found the suspect at the property and took him into custody on suspicion of stealing both a vehicle and other valuables from the residence. His identity has not been released, and authorities have not disclosed what was allegedly taken.

Kim Kardashian’s Los Angeles-area home was reportedly burglarized on Sunday, August 9, with a 27-year-old man accused of stealing valuables and taking one of her vehicles for a brief “joyride” before authorities arrested him at the property.

The suspect also drove one of Kardashian’s vehicles around the neighborhood before returning to the mansion, where deputies arrested him. It remains unclear whether anyone was inside the home during the alleged break-in. Kardashian and her children have reportedly been staying at a nearby rental while renovations are underway at the roughly $60 million property.

The latest security breach carries additional weight given Kardashian’s history of being targeted. In October 2016, she was bound and held at gunpoint inside a Paris residence while robbers stole approximately $10 million worth of jewelry. Eight defendants were convicted in connection with the Paris robbery in 2025.

Her properties have also faced other security incidents. In 2017, while Kardashian was married to Kanye West, a man reportedly entered the driveway of their former Bel Air residence and vandalized three vehicles.

The burglary also comes months after Kardashian’s SKIMS brand found itself unexpectedly attached to another crime story overseas. In May, British authorities sentenced truck driver Jakub Jan Konkel to 13 years and six months in prison after discovering 90 kilograms of cocaine, valued at roughly $9.4 million, hidden inside a truck transporting 28 pallets of legitimate SKIMS merchandise.

Authorities explicitly cleared the fashion company and the businesses involved in the shipment of any connection to the drugs. “SKIMS had no knowledge whatsoever about this criminal activity,” a company representative said at the time.