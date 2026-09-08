Breeana Walker Portrait

Breeana Walker

Joined March 2023 | 48 posts
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These are the 25 essential pieces that every woman should have in their closet including Jennie x Adidas sweatpants, leather jacket, and Aest Studios purses.

25 Essential Pieces Every Woman Needs in Her Closet Right Now (Fall 2026)

From the perfect leather jacket to a classic handbag, these are the building blocks to any women's wardrobe.

Breeana Walker9 days ago
Lil Kim is the flyest female rapper of all time.

Why Lil' Kim is the Flyest Female Rapper of All Time

Before female rappers had front-row seats at fashion week, Lil' Kim was kicking down those doors and building a lane no one else had the range to imagine.

Breeana Walker35 days ago
Brittany McGovern with long red hair stands in front of a wall with graffiti, wearing a patterned shirt.

From Perth to Paris Fashion Week: How Brittany McGovern Became Fashion's Quiet Power Player

Fashion PR strategist Brittany McGovern shares how she built a career in New York and launched Interlude Communications.

Breeana Walker48 days ago
Some of the best dressed New York rappers of all time include Fabolous, Jay-Z, ASAP Rocky, Lil Kim, and Jim Jones.

The 35 Best Dressed New York Rappers of All Time

From pioneers like LL Cool J to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and ASAP Rocky, these are the 35 best dressed New York rappers of all time.

Breeana Walker49 days ago
Cameron Brink, Angel Reese, and A'ja Wilson are among the best dressed WNBA players in the league right now.

The 10 Best-Dressed WNBA Players Right Now

From Cameron Brink to Angel Reese, these are the 10 WNBA players showing out the most in the pregame tunnel right now.

Breeana Walker55 days ago
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Some of the NBA's biggest superstars-Tyrese Haliburton, Devin Booker, Jalen Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and LeBron Jams-are also some of the best dressed players in the league.

The 25 Best-Dressed NBA Players Right Now

To celebrate the 2026 NBA Finals kicking off, we ranked the top 25 best-dressed players players around the NBA.

Breeana Walker106 days ago
The Met Gala is always a star-studded fashion event that features celebrities like Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Pharrell, Cardi B, and Anna Wintour.

How Well Do You Know the Met Gala? A Complex Quiz

Ahead of the 2026 Met Gala, see how much you know about the history of the biggest night in fashion.

Breeana Walker136 days ago
Olivia Dean is the face of Burberry's new "Her" fragrance campaign.

Olivia Dean on Her Burberry Campaign, Grammys Win, and London Roots

The British singer-songwriter is the face of Burberry's "Her" fragrance campaign.

Breeana Walker192 days ago
Niecy Nash stars in Jordan Brand's 'Generational Greatness' ad

Breaking Down Jordan Brand's 'Generational Greatness' Ad and Heir Series 2

Here are my thoughts on Jordan Brand's new campaign and sneaker.

Breeana Walker227 days ago
Complex Favorite Sneakers 2025

Complex’s Favorite Sneakers of 2025

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4? Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor? The Complex staff gives their top five picks for the best sneakers of 2025.

Breeana Walker268 days ago
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Playboi Carti, Tyler, the Creator, Bad Bunny, and Yeat in a collage with "Best of 2025" text. Each wears unique hats and sunglasses, suggesting a music or entertainment theme.

The Best Dressed Rappers of 2025

From Kendrick Lamar to Playboi Carti, these are the flyest rappers of the year.

Breeana Walker274 days ago
The Best Streetwear Brands 0f 2025

The Best Streetwear Brands of 2025

From veterans like Supreme to newcomers like Paly Hollywood, these are the best brands of 2025.

Breeana Walker287 days ago
A group of six people, including André 3000 in a red outfit and A$AP Rocky in black, pose against a dark background.

The 30 Celebrities With the Most Aura Right Now, Ranked

Which people in our world have the most aura? We set out to define it—and rank it.

Breeana Walker295 days ago
A collage of fashion items: leather jacket, trench coat, blue tree-patterned jacket, jeans, Cincinnati cap, loafers, sunglasses, headphones, and a plaid bag.

How to Style Thanksgiving 2025: Seven Outfit Ideas for Every Situation

Whether you are traveling, eating, hiding, or pretending, here’s your guide to dressing for Thanksgiving this year.

Breeana Walker297 days ago
Three musicians performing: Future with sunglasses and tattoos, Kanye West wearing a green jacket, and Kendrick Lamar in a black outfit.

The 35 Best Rap Albums of the 21st Century

From 50 Cent’s 'Get Rich or Die Tryin’' to Drake’s 'Take Care' to Cardi B’s 'Invasion of Privacy', these are the best rap albums since 2000.

Breeana Walker300 days ago
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Two vinyl records: Rihanna's "Anti" on a chair, and another with a red cover and pixelated artwork leaning against a wall.

The 50 Best Albums of the 21st Century

From Jay-Z’s 'The Blueprint' to Kanye West’s 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' to Rihanna’s 'Anti,' these are the best albums since 2000.

Breeana Walker301 days ago
Mariah the Scientist for SKIMS x CPFM holiday campaign.

Mariah the Scientist Reflects on Her Big 2025, From “Burning Blue” to Skims x CPFM

The singer's latest milestone in a banner year, starring in Skims' holiday campaign alongside North West, Ken Carson, and more.

Breeana Walker303 days ago
Complex Style's Best Dressed Celebrities of the 21st Century

The 25 Best Dressed Celebrities of the 21st Century

From Allen Iverson to ASAP Rocky, these are the 25 celebrities that have been putting that shit on for the past 25 years.

Breeana Walker309 days ago

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